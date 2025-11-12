California's Orange County City Decks The Docks For Its Legendary Annual Boat Parade

When it comes to idyllic Southern California beach towns, it's hard to choose one that's prettier than Newport Beach in Orange County. Newport Beach is renowned for its surfing, seaside eats, and fun annual events. One of those events is the Christmas Boat Parade. The theme for this year's 117th event is "Magical Nights of Lights," and from December 17 to 21, you can see the boats, massive yachts, and even kayaks of Newport Harbor all decked out and lit up for the holidays.

The first ever Newport Beach boat parade was back in 1908 with just nine boats lit up with Japanese lanterns. It's now expanded into a dazzling festive display that attracts thousands of people every night. To kick off the event on December 17, there will be fireworks off the pier at about 6:15 p.m. and every night, dozens of brightly decorated boats make a 14-mile loop from Lido Isle, through the harbor, past Balboa Island, and back.

There's also going to be multiple drone shows each night. At the Balboa Bay Resort & Club, the drone show will be at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on December 17 and at 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on the other nights. At Peninsula Park, it will be at 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. every night.