California's Orange County City Decks The Docks For Its Legendary Annual Boat Parade
When it comes to idyllic Southern California beach towns, it's hard to choose one that's prettier than Newport Beach in Orange County. Newport Beach is renowned for its surfing, seaside eats, and fun annual events. One of those events is the Christmas Boat Parade. The theme for this year's 117th event is "Magical Nights of Lights," and from December 17 to 21, you can see the boats, massive yachts, and even kayaks of Newport Harbor all decked out and lit up for the holidays.
The first ever Newport Beach boat parade was back in 1908 with just nine boats lit up with Japanese lanterns. It's now expanded into a dazzling festive display that attracts thousands of people every night. To kick off the event on December 17, there will be fireworks off the pier at about 6:15 p.m. and every night, dozens of brightly decorated boats make a 14-mile loop from Lido Isle, through the harbor, past Balboa Island, and back.
There's also going to be multiple drone shows each night. At the Balboa Bay Resort & Club, the drone show will be at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on December 17 and at 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on the other nights. At Peninsula Park, it will be at 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. every night.
How to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade
As Newport Beach is a town that goes all out for Christmas, of course it's free to watch the Newport Beach Boat Parade from shore. Marina Park is the largest viewing area, and it will also be hosting a holiday market with food, artisans, family friendly activities, and live entertainment. There are other public viewing locations along the route, but wherever you decide to go, arrive as early as you can — it gets busy. If you want to watch the boats while you enjoy dinner, some good options include Billy's at the Beach, Lido Bottle Works, and Louie's By The Bay. Make reservations if you can.
You can even be a part of the parade, no personal yacht required. Book a spot on a boat sailing through the harbor to get a unique perspective on this longtime tradition. Plus, taking a harbor boat ride during the holidays gives you a great view of the homes along the route that are part of the Ring of Lights competition; homeowners go all out to have the most elaborate lights and designs.
The boat parade and Ring of Lights are a part of Newport Beach's 50 Festive Days of Fun campaign that runs through the holiday season from November 14 to January 2. Other events include the Fashion Island Tree Lighting, Newport Dunes' Fire & Lights Festival, and the Crystal Cove Holiday Bazaar. Even if you can't make it to Newport Beach for the holidays, it's still a fun place to visit. The waters off the coast are teeming with wildlife, making Newport Beach a fantastic place to see dolphins and whales.