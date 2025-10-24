The Best Places In America Where You Can See Dolphins (Other Than Florida), According To Research

If you're out on a boat on the ocean and you catch a glimpse of dolphins surfing the bow waves or playing in the wake, you're probably left with a sense of wonder and excitement. Dolphins are smart and sociable animals that travel in groups, and sailors have even seen dolphins as signs of good luck. It's truly a delight to be able to see them living their best lives, and Florida has some incredible places to spot dolphins right from the beach. Bu the Sunshine State doesn't have a monopoly on wild dolphins. You can find a number of different species of dolphins in the U.S., and these smart, social animals live off of both coasts, through the Gulf of Mexico, and in Hawaii. But despite their impressive range, you can't just go to any beach and expect to see dolphins. To help take the guesswork out of it for you, we found the best places in the country beyond Florida where you can see dolphins.

Note: While there are dolphins that can be seen in captivity, all of these spots are places to spot dolphins in the wild. And the movements of wildlife inherently can't be predicted, so there's a chance that even in a place that's known to have dolphins, you might not see them. But after researching wild dolphin populations around the U.S., these five places give you some of the best chances to spot these intelligent, charismatic marine mammals.