The 'Most Beautiful Restaurant In Ohio' Is A Charming, Rustic Gem At A Vineyard Resort Spa
Although it's not officially on the list of the most charming small towns in Ohio (because it's technically considered a city), Canton can claim to be home to the most beautiful restaurant in the state. Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa offers guests beautiful accommodations, spa experiences, and wine tastings, but there are also a variety of dining options, including one that has been recently recognized as the most beautiful restaurant in Ohio. The website Love Food picked the most beautiful restaurant in every state, from the stunning mountain views at Seven Glaciers in Alaska to the rolling waves of California's beachside Marine Room, based on "genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team." They described The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa as being fairytale-like, with magnificent landscaping, vineyard views, soaring ceilings, and wrought iron staircases.
Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa has also received a AAA Four Diamond Designation and has been recognized as a romantic destination by U.S. News & World Report. It's 8.7 miles from Canton-Akron International Airport, 22 miles from Akron, and 60 miles south of Cleveland. If time allows, you could also explore a hidden gem in Ohio Amish Country or Coshocton, a charming getaway with historic canals that's just over an hour from the resort.
Dining at The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa
Among the acclaimed restaurants at Gervasi Vineyard — The Crush House, The Piazza, The Bistro, and The Twisted Olive — The Bistro is the crown jewel, offering an elegant yet welcoming atmosphere where fine food and wine meet rustic charm. Housed in a beautifully restored 19th-century barn, The Bistro features exposed wooden beams, soft lighting, and stone accents that create a warm, Old World ambiance enhanced by views of grapevines and the flickering light of fireplaces.
The Bistro's menu is centered on Italian cuisine made with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Guests can begin with small plates like the Bruschetta Trio, housemade meatballs, or PEI mussels. From there, choices range from handcrafted pastas and brick-fired pizzas to entrées including signature dishes like baked lobster formaggio, seared scallops, and filet mignon. Desserts like the classic tiramisu and crème brûlée provide a decadent finale.
A kids' menu ensures younger diners can enjoy favorites like pizza, pasta, or mac and cheese. The Bistro's Sunday Brunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) transforms the dining room into a convivial family-style feast with a choice of rosemary ham or vegetarian frittata served with Parmesan breakfast potatoes, house-made sausage, and a crowd-pleasing cinnamon roll bread pudding with warm maple icing. Diners' reviews reflect the professional reviewers' accolades. "Major city quality in every way at Canton prices. Beautiful vineyard and bistro," wrote an OpenTable reviewer in October 2025.
About Gervasi's Vineyard Resort & Spa accommodation options
Spread across 55 acres, Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is a Tuscan-inspired estate producing more than 30 handcrafted wines from vibrant dry reds to crisp, sweet whites made from grapes grown both on the property and sourced from wine regions across the U.S. At the spa, guests are greeted 30 minutes before their treatments with the Tranquility Welcome — an experience including aromatherapy, light refreshments, a complimentary glass of Gervasi wine, and time in the softly lit Tranquility Lounge. The experience formally starts in private suites that feature a rainfall shower and chromotherapy air bath using jets and light to promote relaxation. Signature treatments include an 80-minute massage combining aromatherapy, heat, and a hot-oil scalp massage, and a custom facial with a 24K gold-infused hydro jelly mask. The spa also offers body treatments and nail, hair, and makeup services.
If all the options for dining, wine tasting, and spa services seem too much to accomplish in one day, book an accommodation in The Villas, The Casa, or The Farmhouse. The Villas have four private suites with Italian-inspired décor, and at The Casa, 375-square-foot suites feature walk-in showers and a veranda overlooking a lake. For larger gatherings, the 1830 Farmhouse sleeps up to eight in four bedrooms and includes dining and living spaces, a wraparound porch, and lake views. All accommodations have a fireplace, shared outdoor patio, and heated floors and towel bars in winter. Rates begin at $259 and include breakfast and Wi-Fi.