Among the acclaimed restaurants at Gervasi Vineyard — The Crush House, The Piazza, The Bistro, and The Twisted Olive — The Bistro is the crown jewel, offering an elegant yet welcoming atmosphere where fine food and wine meet rustic charm. Housed in a beautifully restored 19th-century barn, The Bistro features exposed wooden beams, soft lighting, and stone accents that create a warm, Old World ambiance enhanced by views of grapevines and the flickering light of fireplaces.

The Bistro's menu is centered on Italian cuisine made with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Guests can begin with small plates like the Bruschetta Trio, housemade meatballs, or PEI mussels. From there, choices range from handcrafted pastas and brick-fired pizzas to entrées including signature dishes like baked lobster formaggio, seared scallops, and filet mignon. Desserts like the classic tiramisu and crème brûlée provide a decadent finale.

A kids' menu ensures younger diners can enjoy favorites like pizza, pasta, or mac and cheese. The Bistro's Sunday Brunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) transforms the dining room into a convivial family-style feast with a choice of rosemary ham or vegetarian frittata served with Parmesan breakfast potatoes, house-made sausage, and a crowd-pleasing cinnamon roll bread pudding with warm maple icing. Diners' reviews reflect the professional reviewers' accolades. "Major city quality in every way at Canton prices. Beautiful vineyard and bistro," wrote an OpenTable reviewer in October 2025.