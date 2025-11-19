One Of New Jersey's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Barrier-Island Park With Untouched Dunes And Wildlife
New Jersey's shoreline is known for a few famous attractions. There's Atlantic City, home to the longest boardwalk in the world, which stretches for 5.5 miles along the coast. Then there's America's oldest seaside resort, Cape May, a picturesque getaway nicknamed the "Jewel of the Jersey Shore." But just a few miles from one of the state's busiest beach towns, a New Jersey secret awaits. Corson's Inlet State Park is a barrier-island park with untouched dunes and wildlife — and it's just a 10-minute drive (or an easy 20-minute bike ride) from Ocean City.
The state park, located on a peninsula that's almost entirely surrounded by the ocean and Corson's Inlet, features hundreds of acres of pristine sand dunes, salt marshes, and quiet beaches that serve as natural habitats for shorebirds. Tree swallows congregate in the park's forested dunes in autumn, while it's common to see loons, sea ducks, and even snow buntings in winter. From spring through summer, look for migrating birds and two endangered species, the piping plover and the least tern, which nest on the beaches in June and July, according to the New Jersey Audubon.
A great way to start exploring the park and spotting birds along the way is to go for a hike along the dunes. The Corson Inlet Ocean and Inlet Trails route, a 0.7-mile out-and-back trail that's open year-round, takes less than an hour to complete. Another scenic hike is the 0.9-mile out-and-back Corson Inlet Fox Run Trail that runs parallel to the coast; note that sections sometimes close to protect nesting birds. Learn more about the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer, according to Reddit.
Plan a trip to Corson's Inlet State Park
Birds aren't the only wildlife you'll spot around Corson's Inlet: monarch butterflies make an appearance in fall, and kids love searching for hermit crabs on the sand throughout the year. Fishing is a key attraction in the park in warmer weather. From the shore, from the park's Russ Chattin Bridge, or from fishing boats, anglers cast their lines for striped bass, bluefish, kingfish, and weakfish. (Note that the state of New Jersey requires fishing permits, and a seasonal fee for launching boats also applies.)
One of the best things about visiting Corson's Inlet State Park, according to past visitors, is how quiet and peaceful it is. Even though the park is close to Ocean City, there are a few rules that help keep crowds to a minimum. Namely, that swimming is prohibited, and dogs aren't allowed from April to September. But the park, open daily from sunrise to sunset, is free to enter.
The most convenient lodgings are in nearby Ocean City, like the affordably priced Ocean Manor (rooms from $85 per night in fall), just a few blocks from the boardwalk, or Wild Dunes Inn (rooms from $159 per night), an all-suite hotel with a pool that's just half a block from the beach. Go for a delicious seafood boil at Outer Banks Boil Company, or if you'd rather take a picnic into the park, swing by the Sandwich Bar for to-go sandwiches and any of Ocean City's grocery stores for cold drinks and snacks. Atlantic City International Airport is just a 30-minute drive from Corson's Inlet State Park, and you'll want a car (or a bicycle) to navigate the Ocean City area.