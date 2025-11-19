One Of New Jersey's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Barrier-Island Park With Untouched Dunes And Wildlife

New Jersey's shoreline is known for a few famous attractions. There's Atlantic City, home to the longest boardwalk in the world, which stretches for 5.5 miles along the coast. Then there's America's oldest seaside resort, Cape May, a picturesque getaway nicknamed the "Jewel of the Jersey Shore." But just a few miles from one of the state's busiest beach towns, a New Jersey secret awaits. Corson's Inlet State Park is a barrier-island park with untouched dunes and wildlife — and it's just a 10-minute drive (or an easy 20-minute bike ride) from Ocean City.

The state park, located on a peninsula that's almost entirely surrounded by the ocean and Corson's Inlet, features hundreds of acres of pristine sand dunes, salt marshes, and quiet beaches that serve as natural habitats for shorebirds. Tree swallows congregate in the park's forested dunes in autumn, while it's common to see loons, sea ducks, and even snow buntings in winter. From spring through summer, look for migrating birds and two endangered species, the piping plover and the least tern, which nest on the beaches in June and July, according to the New Jersey Audubon.

A great way to start exploring the park and spotting birds along the way is to go for a hike along the dunes. The Corson Inlet Ocean and Inlet Trails route, a 0.7-mile out-and-back trail that's open year-round, takes less than an hour to complete. Another scenic hike is the 0.9-mile out-and-back Corson Inlet Fox Run Trail that runs parallel to the coast; note that sections sometimes close to protect nesting birds.