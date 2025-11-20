California's Cleanest City Is This Pleasantly Named San Francisco Suburb, Per A 2025 Survey

California cities often get a bad rap for being dirty, and some critics blast San Francisco as a cesspool with few redeeming qualities. A 2025 survey from LawnStarter examined the cleanliness of more than 300 of the biggest cities across America to find out which ones are the dirtiest. Southern California enclaves make up the lion's share of Golden State entries on the dirty list, but municipalities in Northern California and the Bay Area are largely absent. Of the 10 cleanest cities on the list, California is only represented by one place: Pleasanton, a thriving suburb sandwiched between San Francisco and Fremont, packed with parks and family-friendly fun.

To make its determinations, LawnStarter gathered data pertaining to quality of life in these places and broke them down into categories measuring pollution, inadequate living conditions, insufficient waste infrastructure, and overall resident dissatisfaction. For pollution, experts examined statistics like the median air quality index, water quality violations, and greenhouse gas emissions per capita. Lack of landfills and proper trash receptacles factored into the inadequate waste infrastructure metric, while inadequate living conditions were determined by things like the number of homes without proper kitchens and plumbing.

As far as measuring residents' satisfaction — or lack thereof — with their surroundings, the study focused on the percentage of residents who were upset with the lack of public green space and local garbage disposal, as well as dissatisfaction with pollution in their cities and how many believe their cities are dirty or untidy. In the end, Pleasanton came in toward the bottom of the list — one of the few times you want to come closer to being last than first.