Texas' Underrated Park With Walkable Trails And Wildlife Is Near The Mexico Border
The tropical paradise of Brownsville on Texas' Gulf Coast has it all: Beautiful beaches, fascinating historical sites and museums, and some good ol' down-home Southern charm. The lively city, which hugs the United States-Mexico border, is also home to the Resaca de la Palma State Park. It is part of the World Birding Center network, so as far as birdwatchers are concerned, this patch of wild may very well be one of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer.
"Birders [are] drawn to this Park for its notoriety with rare migrants," a March 2024 Tripadvisor review reads. "This was my FIRST experience with 'birding' and it was a great spot to start," another visitor wrote in May 2021, adding that they "couldn't have asked for a better day." Native and migratory wildlife aside, the underrated park also teems with scenic nature trails. You can get lost among the thick woodlands and traipse along the waters of the winding resaca. Often resembling lakes or rivers, resacas are former distributaries of the Rio Grande that have been cut off from the river's main flow. Only five of these abandoned waterways can be found in the region today — even more reason why Resaca de la Palma is deserving of a visit.
Park officials strive to maintain water levels year-round. But as one visitor pointed out on Tripadvisor, the resaca isn't always at high tide. "There was no water in the resaca during our visit," they shared in November 2024, noting that it was "an interesting state park" nonetheless. The good news is that as of this writing, you'll only have to fork over $4 per person to enter the park, with children 12 and under welcomed free of charge.
See the birds of Resaca de la Palma State Park
It's no wonder the birds love it at Resaca de la Palma State Park. The woodsy oasis — which is not to be confused with the nearby Resaca de la Palma National Battlefield — features a variety of fowl-friendly habitats, including wetlands, mesquite savannas, and lush woodlands chock-full of ebony trees. Covering about 1,200 acres, Resaca de la Palma is the biggest of the network of nine sites in the World Birding Center.
More than 300 bird species have been spotted in the state park to date. Vibrant migrating birds, such as yellow-breasted chats and summer tanagers, are a common sight. During an outing, you may also see tropical green jays gliding among the trees, or hear noisy black-bellied whistling ducks wading about in the resaca. You can download the park's birdwatching checklist online to keep track of all of the wondrous birds you come across. Friendly reminder: Don't forget to bring binoculars. If you don't own a pair, you can rent field glasses on site for $3, at the time of writing.
You'll see plenty of other animals roaming the grounds in this neck of the South Texas woods. "I see something new every time I go, whether it be a bunny den or an armadillo trying to hide from view," one hiker penned on Tripadvisor. A myriad of reptiles, including lizards, turtles, and snakes, and larger animals, such as wild boars, bobcats, and coyotes, also call the place home.
Best hiking trails to tackle
Dubbed "the hidden treasure of South Texas" online, the Resaca de la Palma State Park is filled to the brim with adventure. There are more than 10 miles of hiking trails to explore, well-suited for all skill levels. For an easy jaunt, opt for the popular Tram Loop. Spanning about 3 miles, the paved path winds through the scenery and crosses two bridges. "Very easy flat trail with several observation decks in route," one hiker shared on AllTrails, advising visitors to wear plenty of bug repellent to keep the mosquitoes away. The looped route is also used for guided tram tours, which are available Wednesday through Sunday.
If you'd rather cruise around on two wheels, tackle the 1.3-mile Quail Loop. The recommended biking path could easily vie for a spot on the list of America's most breathtaking trails for bikers. If you don't have a bike, fret not. Bicycles, including training-wheel-free children's bikes, are available for rent at the on-site store for less than $10 per day, at the time of writing. Several observation decks are scattered throughout the park, so you can get a better lay of the land. One can be found at the Ebony Trail, which spans half a mile out-and-back and features a lovely boardwalk. The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., so you should have plenty of time to explore the grounds and take in the views.