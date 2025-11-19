Texas' Underrated Park With Walkable Trails And Wildlife Is Near The Mexico Border

The tropical paradise of Brownsville on Texas' Gulf Coast has it all: Beautiful beaches, fascinating historical sites and museums, and some good ol' down-home Southern charm. The lively city, which hugs the United States-Mexico border, is also home to the Resaca de la Palma State Park. It is part of the World Birding Center network, so as far as birdwatchers are concerned, this patch of wild may very well be one of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer.

"Birders [are] drawn to this Park for its notoriety with rare migrants," a March 2024 Tripadvisor review reads. "This was my FIRST experience with 'birding' and it was a great spot to start," another visitor wrote in May 2021, adding that they "couldn't have asked for a better day." Native and migratory wildlife aside, the underrated park also teems with scenic nature trails. You can get lost among the thick woodlands and traipse along the waters of the winding resaca. Often resembling lakes or rivers, resacas are former distributaries of the Rio Grande that have been cut off from the river's main flow. Only five of these abandoned waterways can be found in the region today — even more reason why Resaca de la Palma is deserving of a visit.

Park officials strive to maintain water levels year-round. But as one visitor pointed out on Tripadvisor, the resaca isn't always at high tide. "There was no water in the resaca during our visit," they shared in November 2024, noting that it was "an interesting state park" nonetheless. The good news is that as of this writing, you'll only have to fork over $4 per person to enter the park, with children 12 and under welcomed free of charge.