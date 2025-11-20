This Half-Underground Arizona Retreat Tucked In The Sonoran Desert Feels Like Part Of The Landscape

Just 45 minutes north of Phoenix is one of Arizona's most surprising retreats, a half-underground "kiva" where guests can feel like they're part of the Sonoran landscape. A kiva is a sacred, circular, subterranean (or semi-underground) space used by the Pueblo Indians for political gatherings and rituals, so it's not difficult to see where the Kiva Cave Creek home got its name.

This one-bedroom home, made of rock and wood that blend seamlessly into its surroundings, features 10-foot ceilings that make you feel like you're anywhere but half-underground. This guest favorite boasts a 4.94 rating on Airbnb at the time of writing and frequently appears on lists of the most unique Airbnb stays in the state, thanks to its distinctive design and relaxing ambiance.

The home is situated on a private quarter-acre lot in Cave Creek, one of Arizona's best-kept secrets and a town filled with old Western charm. Located at the edge of Tonto National Forest, Cave Creek serves as a gateway to some of the most spectacular hiking trails near Phoenix, including those in Cave Creek Regional Park and the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area. If you're in the mood to bust out your cowboy hat and boots for some line dancing or a rodeo, head to the nearby Buffalo Chip Saloon, or take a stroll through Frontier Town, a strip of 1800s-style Old West buildings that captures the origins of this ranching and mining town founded in 1870. If you've really got that Wild West itch, this home is less than an hour from Black Canyon City, a stagecoach escape with some of the best rustic pies in the state.