South Carolina's Riverside Trail Winds Through Buzzing Greenville, Tree-Lined Parks, And Garden Cafes
There's something magical about Greenville, South Carolina, known as the "Gem of the East." Maybe it's the way the Blue Ridge Mountains frame the horizon, or the food scene that makes my mouth water just thinking about it. Maybe it's the quaint downtown with tree-lined streets, criss-crossed with string lights, or the way that the amenities of a big city collide with small-town Southern charm. But if I'm being honest, what I love most is the freedom to step off Greenville's lively Main Street onto the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and ditch the city for some riverside serenity.
The Swamp Rabbit Trail is a 28-mile multi-use greenway that follows the Reedy River and an old railroad corridor, connecting downtown Greenville with the town of Travelers Rest. Named after the indigenous swamp rabbit that inhabits the region, this paved pathway has become one of the most beloved outdoor destinations in the area. The trail opened in 2009, transforming a defunct railroad bed into a recreational treasure that boosted the local economies it connected.
The trail is accessible by bike or foot, and its crown jewel is Falls Park on the Reedy, a public park with a waterfall that cascades through downtown Greenville's West End Historic District. The 345-foot Liberty Bridge, a curved suspension bridge, crosses the Reedy above the falls. It is a quite magnificent place.
Exploring the Swamp Rabbit Trail
The Swamp Rabbit Trail is accessible year-round, though spring and fall have the most comfortable temperatures for longer rides or walks. Greenville's climate is pleasant, with July temperatures reaching around 89 degrees Fahrenheit and January highs hovering around 55 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don't have your own bike, several rental shops serve the trail, including Reedy Rides in downtown Greenville and Sunrift Adventures in Travelers Rest. Many locations also offer electric bikes for those who want a little extra boost on the return trip.
The trail offers numerous stopping points that make it easy to break up your journey. Start at Falls Park, and grab an Instagram photo with the blooming flowerbeds or the waterfall before you take off. Continue north to Furman University's scenic campus, where you can detour onto peaceful paths alongside a small lake. As you head toward Travelers Rest, watch for the bronze bunny statue donated by local high school students, a playful nod to the trail's namesake. Once you reach downtown Travelers Rest, you'll find many Swamp Rabbit-themed places to visit, like Swamp Rabbit Brewery & Taproom, Swamp Rabbit Tees, and the Swamp Rabbit Inn.
Trail etiquette is important but simple: Stay to the right, keep speeds under 20 mph, and call out "on your left" when passing. The trail can get busy on weekends, so arriving early allows you to enjoy quieter stretches and better parking at popular access points.
How to get to the Swamp Rabbit Trail and where to stay
Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is located approximately 14 miles from downtown Greenville and serves as the most convenient gateway for visitors flying into the region. The airport offers direct flights from major cities across the United States, and the drive to downtown takes about 20 minutes. Once you arrive, you'll find that Greenville's compact downtown and the Swamp Rabbit Trail's accessibility make getting around surprisingly easy, whether by rental car, rideshare, or bike.
Where you stay can significantly enhance your Swamp Rabbit Trail experience. For those who want to be in the thick of downtown's action, the AC Hotel Greenville is located on Main Street and puts you within easy walking distance of both the Swamp Rabbit Trail and everything downtown Greenville has to offer. The property includes multiple dining options, including Paloma, a Spanish-American fusion restaurant perfect for pre-ride tapas, and Juniper, a rooftop bar where you can toast your day's adventure with craft cocktails.
For travelers seeking a more secluded luxury experience, Hotel Hartness provides an elegant retreat on 180 acres of pristine nature preserve, about 20 minutes from downtown. The hotel is sleek, fresh, and contemporary, and the hotel's world-class spa is one of the best I have ever experienced. Dining at the hotel's Patterson Kitchen + Bar is an absolute must, and its secluded, peaceful grounds contrast the trail's social energy, making it perfect for those who want to balance outdoor adventure with relaxation. From Hotel Hartness, you're also well-positioned to explore other South Carolina outdoor destinations like Paris Mountain State Park or Table Rock State Park.