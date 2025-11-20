South Carolina's Riverside Trail Winds Through Buzzing Greenville, Tree-Lined Parks, And Garden Cafes

There's something magical about Greenville, South Carolina, known as the "Gem of the East." Maybe it's the way the Blue Ridge Mountains frame the horizon, or the food scene that makes my mouth water just thinking about it. Maybe it's the quaint downtown with tree-lined streets, criss-crossed with string lights, or the way that the amenities of a big city collide with small-town Southern charm. But if I'm being honest, what I love most is the freedom to step off Greenville's lively Main Street onto the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and ditch the city for some riverside serenity.

The Swamp Rabbit Trail is a 28-mile multi-use greenway that follows the Reedy River and an old railroad corridor, connecting downtown Greenville with the town of Travelers Rest. Named after the indigenous swamp rabbit that inhabits the region, this paved pathway has become one of the most beloved outdoor destinations in the area. The trail opened in 2009, transforming a defunct railroad bed into a recreational treasure that boosted the local economies it connected.

The trail is accessible by bike or foot, and its crown jewel is Falls Park on the Reedy, a public park with a waterfall that cascades through downtown Greenville's West End Historic District. The 345-foot Liberty Bridge, a curved suspension bridge, crosses the Reedy above the falls. It is a quite magnificent place.