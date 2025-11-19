America's Best Free Attraction Is A Beloved, Vibrant Florida Gallery Full Of Unique Art
Travel is hardly ever associated with low costs, but there's no requirement that you need to splurge to have a unique, memorable experience. Travel expert Rick Steves has offered his own tips to make travel more affordable, yet there's a simple way to negate spending altogether: Go to one of the world's many free cultural attractions. Every destination (including those in your own state) has free-to-enter places that might surprise you, some a bit more under-the-radar than usual tourist spots.
A study published in October 2025 by online lender CashNetUSA compiled the most highly rated free attractions across the United States, and coming out on top was the Duncan McClellan Gallery in St. Petersburg, Florida. The vibrant town of St. Petersburg may be known for its award-winning beaches, but for art-loving travelers, the Duncan McClellan Gallery, featuring glass art, has the highest average rating from reviewers on Tripadvisor.
The CashNetUSA study used Tripadvisor data up to July 2025 to rank all free attractions across the U.S. that have at least 750 total reviews based on their average score out of five. The Duncan McClellan Gallery has 4.9 stars on Tripadvisor, with reviewers praising its glass art and demonstrations. "Beautiful gallery with stunning glass art and rotating exhibits," one reviewer wrote. "The live glassblowing demonstration was fascinating, and the staff was friendly and knowledgeable."
The story of the Duncan McClellan Gallery and its glass art
The Duncan McClellan Gallery was opened in 2009 by the glass artist Duncan McClellan and his wife Irene, inside what was once a tomato packing plant. McClellan himself began blowing glass in 1987, after developing a childhood fascination with molten glass on a visit to a factory in West Virginia. For 20 years, McClellan showcased his work at outdoor art exhibits before deciding to open his own gallery in what, at the time, was St. Petersburg's still-emerging Warehouse Arts District — where you can also find the immersive, retro entertainment destination called Florida's "premier arts experience."
The gallery includes about 3,000 square feet of indoor space, plus 5,000 square feet of outdoor space that's been turned into courtyards and sculpture gardens. While many of the glass artworks on display are McClellan's own, the breadth of artists featured is wide, with works from over 100 artists worldwide represented in rotating exhibits.
The gallery space itself is quite striking. One of its bathrooms, for example, has a glass sink that was sculpted by McClellan, and he also created designs for an etched-glass shower that stands at the gallery's center. The gallery originally doubled as the artist's residence, with a bedroom and kitchen. It also has an active hot shop, a glass-blowing workshop where classes and demonstrations are held.
How to visit the Duncan McClellan Gallery
For those flying in, the Duncan McClellan Gallery is about a 15-minute drive from the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Not only is there no admission fee (though donations are accepted for the glass-blowing school), but the gallery also hosts a full calendar of events, like artist meet-and-greets and glass-blowing demonstrations. These are also free of charge, although you may need to reserve a spot in advance.
Make sure to explore the gardens on the property, too. It was transformed from an abandoned lot into a tropical sanctuary with over 70 types of fruit trees, plus several glassworks on display. One Tripadvisor reviewer described it as "a Zen-like experience of nature and glass designs."
The outdoor space has a bar and sometimes serves cocktails and refreshments to sip on while exploring. After touring the gallery, you can easily explore some other art stops within walking distance: the Soft Water Gallery, featuring contemporary art from around the Southeastern U.S., is a five-minute walk away, and the Imagine Museum with its collection of contemporary glass art is 15 to 20 minutes away.