Travel is hardly ever associated with low costs, but there's no requirement that you need to splurge to have a unique, memorable experience. Travel expert Rick Steves has offered his own tips to make travel more affordable, yet there's a simple way to negate spending altogether: Go to one of the world's many free cultural attractions. Every destination (including those in your own state) has free-to-enter places that might surprise you, some a bit more under-the-radar than usual tourist spots.

A study published in October 2025 by online lender CashNetUSA compiled the most highly rated free attractions across the United States, and coming out on top was the Duncan McClellan Gallery in St. Petersburg, Florida. The vibrant town of St. Petersburg may be known for its award-winning beaches, but for art-loving travelers, the Duncan McClellan Gallery, featuring glass art, has the highest average rating from reviewers on Tripadvisor.

The CashNetUSA study used Tripadvisor data up to July 2025 to rank all free attractions across the U.S. that have at least 750 total reviews based on their average score out of five. The Duncan McClellan Gallery has 4.9 stars on Tripadvisor, with reviewers praising its glass art and demonstrations. "Beautiful gallery with stunning glass art and rotating exhibits," one reviewer wrote. "The live glassblowing demonstration was fascinating, and the staff was friendly and knowledgeable."