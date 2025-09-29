10 Thrifty Tips For Making Travel More Affordable In 2026, According To Rick Steves

Travel has never been more popular. Unfortunately, it's also never been more expensive. From eye-watering airfares and hotel rates to tourist trap restaurants and swindling souvenir salesmen, it's easy to see your budget decimated in just a few moves. Those expenses are putting travelers off some destinations, fearing they're well outside their budget.

But all is not lost. There are still tons of tricks that can help you pinch the pennies and use them on the stuff you really want to do, and make those pricey destinations a lot more palatable on your purse strings. Rick Steves has been at the forefront of travel for the past three decades, specializing in how to make the most of all your European travels. In that time, he has built an arsenal of money-saving tips to complement his experiential advice, and with 2026 expected to be just as expensive, there's never been a better time to take his word for gospel.

I've been traveling full-time for the past six years, living for at least a month in over 45 countries, and can vouch for Rick's tips. I've curated some of his best money-saving ideas in this article, and backed them up with my own anecdotes from around the world. From simple dining decisions to tactical bookings, here are some thrifty tips for making travel more affordable in 2026.