The First-Ever All-American Great Lakes Cruises Set Sail In 2026 With Guided Excursions And Complimentary Cocktails
If you're looking for your next cruise vacation, you may be enticed by the beaches and beauty of the Caribbean, but put off by the size and lack of personalization of these trips. Indeed, being stuck with 5,000 passengers on a ship the size of a small country isn't for everyone. But you don't need to head to Jamaica or Mexico on a mega-vessel to find warmth and natural beauty in spades. For the first time ever, American Cruise Lines is offering new summer sailings across the Great Lakes — so you can stay local and explore stunning sand dunes, charming small towns, historic lighthouses, and some of the best Great Lakes beaches in America.
American Cruise Lines, which has been operating for over 50 years, runs entirely domestic sailings on its fleet of U.S.-built riverboats and small ships. And it has introduced three different Great Lakes itineraries to choose from, all setting sail from May to August of 2026. The cruises will take place on the American Patriot, the newest in the cruiseliner's small-ship series. Vessels can accommodate up to 130 guests, ensuring an intimate and personal experience. Passengers stay in modern staterooms, all outward-facing, replete with private furnished balconies and luxurious amenities. And fear not, solo travelers: There are dedicated one-person staterooms that don't come with a hefty single supplement.
During the day, guests can participate in a number of guided shore excursions, from exploring the Harley Davidson Museum with a knowledgeable docent to visiting small-batch craft breweries. As well, there are the usual forms of entertainment you'd expect from a world-class cruiseliner, including trivia and game show events, art classes, mixology lessons, and cooking demonstrations. And in the evening, enjoy on-board sips and sunsets, along with tasty hors d'oeuvres, at the complimentary cocktail hour that runs every day.
American Cruise Lines' three Great Lakes itineraries
The Lake Michigan & Upper Peninsula Cruise starts and ends in Milwaukee, known as the "culinary capital of the Midwest." Hike along the Lakefront Trail, a tranquil, 3-mile loop that passes many of Milwaukee's most iconic landmarks. Experience German culture and cuisine in Sheboygan, Wisconsin — make sure you stop at the local bratwurst stand. Visit the Sand Point Lighthouse in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Also, tour the Packers Hall of Fame and Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where you'll learn about one of the greatest teams in football history.
The Great Lakes & Thousand Islands Cruise departs from Oswego, New York, one of the state's most underrated towns for a lakefront getaway. View the dramatic, 20th-century Boldt Castle on Heart Island, one of the St. Lawrence River's picturesque Thousand Islands. Tour the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, a gorgeous, nature-filled estate and the world's oldest photography museum. And learn about the Welland Canal as you cruise through this engineering marvel. The ship arrives in Cleveland, Ohio, where you can stroll through historic neighborhoods, see the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and explore the Cleveland Museum of Art's wide-ranging collection.
Finally, the American Great Lakes Cruise takes passengers from Cleveland to Milwaukee on a spectacular voyage through three lakes. Enjoy history and culture in Detroit with visits to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, which celebrates ingenuity and invention, and the Detroit Institute of Arts. Take a glass-bottom boat tour in Lake Huron to view a Civil War-era shipwreck. Walk the storied streets of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, the state's oldest city and a key stop for fur traders. And step back in time on the magical, horse-filled Mackinac Island, where cars are banned and the pace of life is slow.
What to expect aboard an American Cruise Lines sailing
Between excursions, the ship offers passengers a peaceful haven for relaxation. The cabins, available in a variety of categories, are your personal sanctuaries. The cozy Premium Balcony room features a king-size bed (or two twins), a dresser, a wardrobe, and a TV. Meanwhile, the opulent Grand Suite (pictured above) offers its residents 620 square feet of space and a 25-foot balcony for scenic views. It also includes a separate primary bedroom, living room, and dining area equipped with a Keurig coffee machine and a regularly-stocked refrigerator.
The vessel features a fitness center, sun deck, sky lounge, and an open-seating restaurant, along with the outdoor Back Porch Café for casual, light meals. Fine dining is included, and you'll be treated to exceptional American fare made with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Enjoy meaningful conversations with new friends as you taste exquisitely prepared regional dishes. You can also expect to be served a range of quality wines and beers with lunch and dinner. On-board enrichment activities are part and parcel of an American Cruise Lines experience, too. Listen to talks from experts on the history and ecology of the Great Lakes, or attend a regional wine tasting.
All three cruises include a one-night, pre-departure hotel stay, along with tips, Starlink Wi-Fi, and port charges. At the time of this writing, prices start at $7,925 for the Lake Michigan & Upper Peninsula Cruise and $8,675 for the Great Lakes & Thousand Islands Cruise, both of which are nine-day, eight-night voyages. Meanwhile, the rate for the 14-day, 13-night American Great Lakes Cruise begins at $14,270. Seasonal promotions and special offers, including complimentary airfare, are available for certain dates and itineraries, so it's best to check American Cruise Lines' website regularly or sign up for the newsletter.