The First-Ever All-American Great Lakes Cruises Set Sail In 2026 With Guided Excursions And Complimentary Cocktails

If you're looking for your next cruise vacation, you may be enticed by the beaches and beauty of the Caribbean, but put off by the size and lack of personalization of these trips. Indeed, being stuck with 5,000 passengers on a ship the size of a small country isn't for everyone. But you don't need to head to Jamaica or Mexico on a mega-vessel to find warmth and natural beauty in spades. For the first time ever, American Cruise Lines is offering new summer sailings across the Great Lakes — so you can stay local and explore stunning sand dunes, charming small towns, historic lighthouses, and some of the best Great Lakes beaches in America.

American Cruise Lines, which has been operating for over 50 years, runs entirely domestic sailings on its fleet of U.S.-built riverboats and small ships. And it has introduced three different Great Lakes itineraries to choose from, all setting sail from May to August of 2026. The cruises will take place on the American Patriot, the newest in the cruiseliner's small-ship series. Vessels can accommodate up to 130 guests, ensuring an intimate and personal experience. Passengers stay in modern staterooms, all outward-facing, replete with private furnished balconies and luxurious amenities. And fear not, solo travelers: There are dedicated one-person staterooms that don't come with a hefty single supplement.

During the day, guests can participate in a number of guided shore excursions, from exploring the Harley Davidson Museum with a knowledgeable docent to visiting small-batch craft breweries. As well, there are the usual forms of entertainment you'd expect from a world-class cruiseliner, including trivia and game show events, art classes, mixology lessons, and cooking demonstrations. And in the evening, enjoy on-board sips and sunsets, along with tasty hors d'oeuvres, at the complimentary cocktail hour that runs every day.