The 5 Best American National Parks For Spotting Rare And Endangered Wildlife

America's national parks protect some of the most well-preserved wilderness and ecosystems in the world. As a result, many national parks are also excellent destinations for wildlife watching. Vast woodlands, vibrant coastlines, and even arid deserts found in these areas all protect a rich diversity of animal life, with a comprehensive range of mammals, birds, reptiles, and sea creatures making frequent appearances. Some sites even offer wildlife cams that let you observe their resident animals from your own computer! However, this diversity of life has a tragic side: Many national parks are designated as such to preserve rare and/or threatened ecosystems, as plenty of the animals that they protect are unfortunately at risk of being or are already endangered.

You can, of course, see rare or endangered species outside of a national park (for example, North Carolina's Sylvan Heights Bird Park has the world's largest collection of rare waterfowl). Yet National Park Service-administered sites usually offer the best chances to witness these amazing animals in their natural habitats. Even better, dedicated conservationists, scientists, and other professionals of the National Park Service (plus federal partners like the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) do an incredible job in rehabilitating and protecting endangered species populations through critical initiatives like the National Park Service's At-Risk Species Program.

And while you may come across such species in just about any U.S. national park, a few stand out above the rest. Some parks are particularly notable for being home to populations of rare, threatened, or endangered species. These spots offer the best opportunities for you to see these at-risk animals in the wild.