Colorado's Serene Community West Of Denver Has Scenic Mountain Views And Lakeside Camping
The Colorado Rockies are chock full of gorgeous mountain views, stunning hikes, and tight-knit mountain towns. Whether you're in Colorado for an adventure-packed national park road trip or just looking for someplace to kick back and enjoy the scenery, Parshall, Colorado is definitely a town worth adding to your itinerary. Nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, this tiny community along the banks of the Colorado River offers travelers an under-the-radar mountain retreat surrounded by wild beauty.
Getting to Parshall is all part of the adventure. The nearest international airport is in Denver, about two and a half hours away. From there, you can get a rental car and enjoy the gorgeous drive through the Rockies to Parshall. Once you get to Parshall, you'll find that, in classic small-town fashion, it doesn't have many amenities. But you can still find great food and a place to stay here. When hunger strikes, head over to the only bar and restaurant in town: The Parshall Inn. Called "a great place to be in the middle of nowhere," this charming diner serves up excellent burgers and draft beer. As far as lodgings go, you can rent out the Parshall Place (a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in town) or reserve a cozy cabin at Bar Lazy J Guest Ranch. If you prefer less rustic accommodations, you can find a few more options in nearby Kremmling, a scenic town known as a "sportsman's paradise." Wherever you stay, you can enjoy a taste of the fresh mountain air and laid-back rural mountain life Parshall offers.
Enjoying the mountain views near Parshall, Colorado
When it comes to scenery, Parshall doesn't disappoint. The town is tucked into the Colorado Rockies and surrounded by a dramatic backdrop of mountains. If you're looking for the perfect vantage point for a photo op, you can take a scenic drive to Hot Sulphur Springs, a town eight minutes east of Parshall with alpine adventure and wellness escapes. Or head south out of town on County Road 3 toward Ute Pass to find stunning views of the Gore Range. Both of these short drives offer sweeping panoramas and plenty of photo-worthy vistas.
And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the views around town too. To get a true taste of Colorado adventure, you can cowboy up at the Bar Lazy J guest ranch, the oldest continuously operating dude ranch in the state. This guest ranch is the perfect blend of relaxation and activities, whether you prefer soaking in the views from horseback, lacing up your hiking boots for a guided trek, or relaxing in the hot tub while admiring the gorgeous mountains all around. If you'd rather explore the trails on your own instead, check out the nearby Williams Fork hiking trails. These two connected trails wind their way through the Kemp Breeze State Wildlife area and provide anglers with access to the Colorado River.
Lakeside adventures in Parshall
While traditional accommodations in Parshall are limited, the area offers plenty of places to set up a camper or tent. Just a short drive from town, Williams Fork Reservoir provides the perfect setting for lakeside camping from April through November, without the crowds. The campground here sits right along the shoreline and has 56 designated sites for RV, trailer, and tent camping. You'll need to make a reservation to camp here; sites cost $25 per night with a $4 processing fee.
While camping at Williams Fork Reservoir, the whole family can enjoy a range of fun activities. Anglers can try their hand at catching rainbow trout, northern pike, and kokanee salmon. This lake has excellent fishing — it even holds the state record for the largest northern pike. If you want to get out on the water without worrying about a rod and reel, Williams Fork Reservoir also allows sports like motorboating, canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. Enjoy a day paddling around the lake's tranquil waters while enjoying the perfect mountain views all around. However you decide to spend your days here, Parshall's natural beauty and relaxing vibe make it the perfect place to enjoy Colorado's peaceful side.