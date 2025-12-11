Colorado's Serene Community West Of Denver Has Scenic Mountain Views And Lakeside Camping

The Colorado Rockies are chock full of gorgeous mountain views, stunning hikes, and tight-knit mountain towns. Whether you're in Colorado for an adventure-packed national park road trip or just looking for someplace to kick back and enjoy the scenery, Parshall, Colorado is definitely a town worth adding to your itinerary. Nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, this tiny community along the banks of the Colorado River offers travelers an under-the-radar mountain retreat surrounded by wild beauty.

Getting to Parshall is all part of the adventure. The nearest international airport is in Denver, about two and a half hours away. From there, you can get a rental car and enjoy the gorgeous drive through the Rockies to Parshall. Once you get to Parshall, you'll find that, in classic small-town fashion, it doesn't have many amenities. But you can still find great food and a place to stay here. When hunger strikes, head over to the only bar and restaurant in town: The Parshall Inn. Called "a great place to be in the middle of nowhere," this charming diner serves up excellent burgers and draft beer. As far as lodgings go, you can rent out the Parshall Place (a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in town) or reserve a cozy cabin at Bar Lazy J Guest Ranch. If you prefer less rustic accommodations, you can find a few more options in nearby Kremmling, a scenic town known as a "sportsman's paradise." Wherever you stay, you can enjoy a taste of the fresh mountain air and laid-back rural mountain life Parshall offers.