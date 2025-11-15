Oklahoma's Gorgeous Lakefront Resort City Renowned For Fishing Is Known As The 'Striped Bass Capital Of The World'

Northeastern Oklahoma may not be the most glamorous vacation destination, but it's heaven for anglers. Filled with places like Gore, the "Trout Capital of Oklahoma," and Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, a vibrant resort lake tucked into the Ozark foothills, this part of the state is quite the fishing getaway. But one of the best places in the region for fishing is Mannford, Oklahoma. The town is nestled on the shores of Keystone Lake, which is known in particular for its population of striped bass, plus other types of fish like sand bass, smallmouth bass, crappie, catfish, and record-breaking paddlefish.

Getting down to the lake is a breeze. There are multiple recreation areas, boat ramps, and courtesy docks you can use to access the lake. Plus, a good portion of the land surrounding the lake is public, meaning there are abundant opportunities for shore fishing. Meanwhile, besides Keystone Lake, there are seven other lakes within 15 miles of Mannford, giving anglers even more waters to explore. Whether you're casting in on your own or heading out on a guided fishing tour, you're sure to reel in an unforgettable day on the water. Local outfitters offer everything from striped bass charters to paddlefish excursions, making it easy for beginners and pros alike to find their ideal catch. And when the day winds down, Mannford's peaceful lake views, wooded shorelines, and easy-going vibe make it the kind of place you'll want to linger long after you've packed up your tackle box.