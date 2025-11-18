One Of America's Best Places To Live Is A Diverse New Jersey Suburb With International Flair

Despite what so many travel sites might tell you, New Jersey's allure goes well beyond Atlantic City and Cape May. Just go on a drive through one of the state's eight scenic byways along Route 29, and you'll see how it's lined with cozy small towns that offer the type of peace and quiet that's long been lost in all of those tourist-filled hotspots. Among these underrated gems, there's a gorgeous suburb that was once named one of America's best places to live: Chatham.

The borough's draw starts with its impeccable location. Here, you're just a 35-minute drive away from New York and less than 20 minutes away from Newark, an affordable New Jersey hub with artisanal eats and riverside parks. Public transportation options are abundant, too. There's a bus that takes you directly from Manhattan to Chatham every four hours, as well as a train that brings you here from Newark that costs less than $12 at the time of writing this article. As well-connected as Chatham is, though, it never loses its quintessential small-town feel, giving you the best of both worlds.

A little over 10,000 people currently live in this New Jersey suburb. The average household income is close to $312,000, while the poverty rate stands at 2.51%, far lower than the nationwide poverty rate. Combine that with increasing diversity among locals, low crime rates, and a great selection of local restaurants and green spaces, and you start to see why Chatham makes for such a fantastic place to live.