One Of America's Best Places To Live Is A Diverse New Jersey Suburb With International Flair
Despite what so many travel sites might tell you, New Jersey's allure goes well beyond Atlantic City and Cape May. Just go on a drive through one of the state's eight scenic byways along Route 29, and you'll see how it's lined with cozy small towns that offer the type of peace and quiet that's long been lost in all of those tourist-filled hotspots. Among these underrated gems, there's a gorgeous suburb that was once named one of America's best places to live: Chatham.
The borough's draw starts with its impeccable location. Here, you're just a 35-minute drive away from New York and less than 20 minutes away from Newark, an affordable New Jersey hub with artisanal eats and riverside parks. Public transportation options are abundant, too. There's a bus that takes you directly from Manhattan to Chatham every four hours, as well as a train that brings you here from Newark that costs less than $12 at the time of writing this article. As well-connected as Chatham is, though, it never loses its quintessential small-town feel, giving you the best of both worlds.
A little over 10,000 people currently live in this New Jersey suburb. The average household income is close to $312,000, while the poverty rate stands at 2.51%, far lower than the nationwide poverty rate. Combine that with increasing diversity among locals, low crime rates, and a great selection of local restaurants and green spaces, and you start to see why Chatham makes for such a fantastic place to live.
What makes Chatham one of America's best places to live?
Chatham's reputation as a fantastic place to live has been backed by more than one publication. Niche, for example, ranks the New Jersey suburb as one of the top three places to raise a family in Morris County, and for good reason. Home ownership here stands at an impressive 82%, projecting a stable, affluent base. The public schools in the area are highly rated, and there's no shortage of convenient amenities, though Chatham as a whole still has that sparse suburban feel.
The area is also particularly safe, with very few violent crime incidents (the murder rate per 100,000 residents is rounded down to zero) and property crime statistics that fall well below the national average. Student polls also show that most people who live in Chatham are described as family-oriented, helpful, and fun.
Another advantage of Chatham's amazing location is that it gives you lots of opportunities for fun day trips. Living in a quiet suburb, while great for day-to-day life, can sometimes get a bit monotonous. Luckily, the town is surrounded by charming New Jersey towns like Madison, Morristown, Summit, Clinton, and Cranford. Found just outside of Newark, Cranford is a park paradise town where you can browse shops or get a bite to eat at well-reviewed restaurants like Ambeli Greek Taverna and Garlic Rose. There are also many green spaces in North Jersey where you can hike, either around Chatham or a short drive away.
What to do and see in Chatham
Say you do decide to move to Chatham — what will your days look like? Well, chances are most of your outings will take place around Main Street, where you'll find everything from restaurants and cafes to boutiques. Sonny's Indian Kitchen is one of the locals' favorite places to eat, boasting an amazing 4.9-star rating on Google. True to its name, this is a restaurant you go to for some mouthwatering butter chicken, lamb tikka masala, and garlic naan. The mango coconut shrimp and tandoori chicken come highly recommended, too. The owners are warm and welcoming, and the food is constantly praised for its freshness and authenticity. You can expect to pay anywhere between $20 and $30 per person here, and considering the incredible menu and stellar reviews, chances are it'll be well worth it. Sonny's is open Tuesday to Sunday.
For a nice cup of coffee and scrumptious pastries, you can always head to Fleur de Sel. Also located on Main Street, this inviting patisserie and bistro serves everything from croissants, eclairs, and macarons to quiches, baguettes, and sandwiches. Prices are pretty standard for the area, too. You can expect to pay between $10 and $20 for your breakfast here. Again, the place is closed on Mondays, but you can go every other day between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
If the weather allows, try to stop by Memorial Park. It's great for all ages, the park is usually clean and tidy, and there's a pool here, too! To the east, there's South Mountain Reservation, and to the west, you can find Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge Wilderness. For even more outdoorsy fun, drive the 30 minutes to the suburbs of Wanaque, full of community fun and hiking trails.