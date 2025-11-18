Hidden In Northern Michigan Is A Magical River With One Of The Midwest's Best Kayaking Trails

The Great Lakes State's nickname goes beyond its connection to Lakes Huron, Erie, and Michigan. It simply has a knack for enchanting bodies of water. Northern Michigan's rivers aren't slouches either, with gems like the Au Sable cutting across the mitten-shaped state's fingers and complementing its most beautiful lakes and their sandy beaches. Pronounced "ah-sah-bull", the magical waterway stretches for more than 120 miles, connecting Lake Huron to Grayling to create one of the Midwest's best kayaking trails. It's also part of a larger regional aquatic ecosystem, passing within 10 miles of Higgins Lake, one of the state's most gorgeous inland lakes with its miles of scenic shoreline.

The bucolic waterway has led several lives. It long served as a transportation artery, helping fuel some of lower Michigan's commerce. Trappers and traders used the Au Sable for transporting their wares between Lakes Michigan and Huron. Later, logs were sent to sawmills and shipyards waiting downstream. That period was followed by the creation of hydroelectric dams along its length. But while the Au Sable (and many of Michigan's other rivers) powers modern life, it also offers an escape from it.

The river now serves as a veritable highlight reel of nature's finest. The Au Sable's banks rise and fall, at times feeling expansive and at others imposing. Hikers who pass along its undulating curves get just as much of a reward as the paddlers on its waters. This is doubly true during the fall, when the changing foliage overloads your optical nerves. To get the full effect, though, you need a close-up encounter with the water itself. While it's not an official route, the Au Sable was named the winner of the 2015 Michigan DNR's "Michigan's Top Water Trails Contest," and we couldn't agree more.