Flight Attendants Roll Their Eyes Seeing One Common Passenger Activity While In-Flight

Flight attendants are trained to provide service with a smile, but certain passenger behaviors can stretch even the most hospitable person to their limit. Travel + Leisure took to the Reddit-verse to ask crew members what really irks them. While crossing the aisle is encouraged politically, flight attendants ask that when it comes to stretching in the aisle, you be mindful. "When I'm moving through the aisles doing my work, and a passenger is standing there to use the facilities or stretch their legs, don't act like I'm inconveniencing you when I ask to go past," one crew member shared.

Stretching in the aisles is not just annoying; it can also be dangerous for the flight crew and passengers. On a Southwest Airlines flight last year, a passenger who was stretching in the aisle refused to sit down despite the flight attendant's urging. Turbulence then hit, causing the passenger to severely fracture her ankle.

Other irritating traveler behaviors noted by flight attendants include call button overload, using the bathroom during food and drink service, expecting assistance with overly heavy bags, and simply not saying "thank you." To avoid future frustrations for you and the crew on your next flight, you can learn what you've got totally wrong with these 11 misconceptions about flight attendants, from responsibilities to pay.