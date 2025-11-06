Flight Attendants Roll Their Eyes Seeing One Common Passenger Activity While In-Flight
Flight attendants are trained to provide service with a smile, but certain passenger behaviors can stretch even the most hospitable person to their limit. Travel + Leisure took to the Reddit-verse to ask crew members what really irks them. While crossing the aisle is encouraged politically, flight attendants ask that when it comes to stretching in the aisle, you be mindful. "When I'm moving through the aisles doing my work, and a passenger is standing there to use the facilities or stretch their legs, don't act like I'm inconveniencing you when I ask to go past," one crew member shared.
Stretching in the aisles is not just annoying; it can also be dangerous for the flight crew and passengers. On a Southwest Airlines flight last year, a passenger who was stretching in the aisle refused to sit down despite the flight attendant's urging. Turbulence then hit, causing the passenger to severely fracture her ankle.
Other irritating traveler behaviors noted by flight attendants include call button overload, using the bathroom during food and drink service, expecting assistance with overly heavy bags, and simply not saying "thank you." To avoid future frustrations for you and the crew on your next flight, you can learn what you've got totally wrong with these 11 misconceptions about flight attendants, from responsibilities to pay.
Stretching in small spaces
The flight crew deserves a hassle-free workday, but don't forget to focus on your comfort as well. Travel expert Samantha Brown offers advice on everything from her favorite European cliffside retreat to the latest travel trends. Here, Brown shares her "frugal first class" hack to start fresh after a long flight. To keep the flight crew and your joints happy in the air, look into some restorative stretches you can do right in your seat like neck rolls, seated twists and ankle circles. Yogis can modify popular poses like eagle pose and cat-cow to seated versions.
Serving on a flight crew isn't all cramped spaces and screaming babies. A flight attendant shares the best parts of her job, emphasizing how it has helped her grow as a person, "You learn to navigate complex airports quickly, solve problems on your feet, and adapt to different cultures — all skills that transfer to every aspect of life."