Skip The Instagram Fantasy, Here's Where American Expats Really Retire To

It's been swirling around the Internet that the new American dream is to leave America, and expats and wannabe expats are clinging to that idea. The phrase has increasingly circulated on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where users romanticize starting over again abroad, particularly in Europe. In fact, one expat living in Denmark doesn't just romanticize it; he lays out some of the positives in a Reddit thread: "About 40% of income is taken out as taxes, but at the end of the day my family and I get free healthcare, my children will GET PAID to go to college, I'm guaranteed 52 weeks of parental leave (32 of which are fully paid), and five weeks of paid vacation every year."

European countries often top the list of dream expat escapes. But the truth is more nuanced, and patriots aren't only spending their 401Ks on the Continent. Social media may focus on places like Italy, Portugal, and Spain, but Social Security Administration (SSA) data in 2025 tells a different story. The SSA publishes data on the payments it makes to retirees, including how many of those payments are made to other countries.

While not a perfect way to count where retirees are settling (since many people still maintain a bank account in the U.S. after moving abroad), the data is a good way to show which three countries the most Americans are retiring in. Below, we've broken down the numbers and pulled which destinations took the top spots, so you can start creating your vision boards now for the perfect retirement later.