Affordable Retirement Cities In America Where You Can See All Four Seasons

Much ado is made about retiring to sun-kissed, soft-sanded, warm-watered — plus other compound adjectives — tropical areas. But really, wouldn't it get boring? Sure, some such areas, like Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean, are actually affordable. They're much more affordable than, say, America's most expensive place to retire, Saratoga in California. Then there's an upper-crust, East Coast alternative like the prophetically-named Lake Success, which combines suburban life with New York City access. In the northeast, you've at least got all four distinct seasons with activities, foods, weather, and feelings befitting all of them. Around the whole U.S., in fact, there are a decent number of similar, four-season options for retirement that are actually affordable.

But first, we've got to clarify a couple of things. "Affordable" can mean something very different to different people, but we don't mean it as a euphemism for "impoverished." Also, when we speak of the four seasons, we mean distinctly identifiable seasons, like cold and snowy winters, crisp and foliage-rich autumn, and so on. Every place on Earth experiences seasons as we revolve around the sun, but quite differently depending on latitude and geography. And finally, because the U.S. is so enormous, this article shouldn't be taken as the end-all, be-all, perfectly comprehensive list. There are many, many choices that balance the four seasons with affordability, comfort, options for activities, access to healthcare, ease of getting around, and any other factor that concerns retirees — or anyone else, for that matter.

Taking all such conditions into account, we can point to a handful of good retirement spots. In no particular order, there's Belfast in Maine, Mount Airy in North Carolina, Harrison in Michigan, Youngstown in Ohio, and Klamath Falls in Oregon.