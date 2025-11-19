Head To The Blue Ridge Mountains To Find The 'Rolls Royce Of Christmas Trees'

As the holidays approach, cities and towns begin to light up with breathtaking Christmas trees all around the world. What makes a superior Christmas tree? Some might say the lights and decorations are most important. But others would say this tree itself. While balsam firs (in the east) and Douglas firs (in the west) are the most common tree species used for Christmas, according to the National Forest Foundation, it's the Fraser firs that have earned the nickname of the "Rolls Royce of Christmas trees" by growers for their ideal color and shape, strong needles, and pleasant aroma. The trees are native only to the southern Blue Ridge Mountains region, growing at high elevations.

Starting after World War II, Fraser firs began to be grown and sold for greenery and, by extension, became a growing source for Christmas trees, according to NC State. If you were to encounter a Fraser fir in the wild in the Blue Ridge Mountains, it could be up to 50 feet tall, but when they're harvested as Christmas trees, they're typically cut down under eight feet, as the Blue Ridge Discovery Center notes.

One of the characteristics that makes them ideal for holiday arrangements is their needles. Fraser firs have resilient needles that make them ideal for supporting heavy decorations and staying full throughout the holiday season. The needles also have a unique aesthetic feature: They're two-toned, with a deep green color on top and a silvery underside. The other deluxe appeal of Fraser firs is scent. The trees release an aromatic resin that smells distinctly of pine without being too overpowering.