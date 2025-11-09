North Carolina's Walkable College Town Thrives In The Blue Ridge Mountains With Art, Cabins, And Unreal Views
Sitting at 3,333 feet in elevation, Boone, North Carolina, is a beautiful town near some of the best scenery in the Appalachian Mountains. Tucked in the heart of North Carolina's High Country, Boone is about two hours from three different airports in Asheville, Greensboro, and Charlotte. When the highways turn from long flat stretches to curvy mountainous roads, you'll know you're close.
Despite having just over 19,000 year-round residents, Boone punches well above its weight with a lively downtown and outdoor recreation outfitters that rival much larger mountain towns. Appalachian State University, a lively college campus just off King Street, has also helped Boone create a beautiful cultural footprint and vibrant art community with the Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop.
The university's student population has helped the city develop a steady stream of live music and special events, and its mountainous locale puts visitors just minutes from iconic stretches of the Blue Ridge Parkway, America's Favorite Drive. Fill your cup with this scenic routes world-famous views, downtown Boone's multiple craft breweries, and a smorgasbord of restaurant options before resting your head in century-old creek-front homesteads, upscale boutique hotels on King Street and farm-style vacation homes that are walking distance from the action.
Things to do in downtown Boone, North Carolina
There are many charming towns in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, like Valle Crucis, but Boone has a serious argument for the busiest street in Western North Carolina outside of Asheville. Boone's downtown hosts concerts, nightlife, and tailgates, as well as all the typical mountain town classics like boutique shops, good restaurants, and delicious craft beers.
On one end of King Street is the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, a free arts center with rotating exhibits and a stellar permanent collection that includes Andy Warhol originals. You can find high-quality outdoor brands at Footsloggers and the Mast General Store. Many of Boone's best thrift shops are on or around King Street, too. Anna Banana's is an upscale thrift shop where you can dance for discounts. Two blocks from King Street is ReGear, an awesome second-hand outdoor store filled with like-new, high-quality clothing and equipment. After shopping, downtown Boone gives you plenty of places to refill. Enjoy a beautiful brunch at Melanie's, grab an amazing burger at Comeback Shack, keep it fresh at Wildwood Community Market, catch the game and hot wings at Rivers Street Ale House, or sit down to a family-style southern meal at the Daniel Boone Inn.
Downtown Boone offers a variety of options to keep the fun going after dark. Check out the latest in high country underground music at Boone Saloon or Black Cat Burrito before heading down the road for alcoholic slushies and dance parties at Lily's Snack Bar.
Outdoor activities in Boone, North Carolina
Boone puts visitors close to everything the Blue Ridge Mountains have to offer. Miles of peaceful hikes, parks, and mountain lakes await. Adrenaline junkies can hit the Rocky Knob Mountain Biking Park, Buckeye Knob offers several bouldering spots, and skiers will love Beech Mountain, the East's highest ski resort. The first thing you should do on a sunny day in Boone is head toward the Blue Ridge Parkway, which has several access points near Boone.
On your way out of town, stop by the NC High Country Visitor Center on Highway 321 to get the latest updates. Since Hurricane Helene, 85% of the parkway has reopened and is eager to greet visitors, but many natural areas, famous hikes, and swimming holes have been drastically altered or closed due to storm damage. Local rangers will be able to give you the latest updates and point you in the direction of hikes that are open for walkers, like the Rough Ridge Overlook, a one-hour hike that leads to an incredible photo opportunity. The Moses H. Cone Memorial Park and the onsite Rich Mountain Carriage Trail are also open, and is a wonderful way to spend an afternoon. Start your day early or end it late at the Thunder Hill Overlook, the best spot on the Blue Ridge Parkway to catch the sunrise, and only 20 minutes from downtown Boone.