North Carolina's Walkable College Town Thrives In The Blue Ridge Mountains With Art, Cabins, And Unreal Views

Sitting at 3,333 feet in elevation, Boone, North Carolina, is a beautiful town near some of the best scenery in the Appalachian Mountains. Tucked in the heart of North Carolina's High Country, Boone is about two hours from three different airports in Asheville, Greensboro, and Charlotte. When the highways turn from long flat stretches to curvy mountainous roads, you'll know you're close.

Despite having just over 19,000 year-round residents, Boone punches well above its weight with a lively downtown and outdoor recreation outfitters that rival much larger mountain towns. Appalachian State University, a lively college campus just off King Street, has also helped Boone create a beautiful cultural footprint and vibrant art community with the Blue Ridge Mountains as a backdrop.

The university's student population has helped the city develop a steady stream of live music and special events, and its mountainous locale puts visitors just minutes from iconic stretches of the Blue Ridge Parkway, America's Favorite Drive. Fill your cup with this scenic routes world-famous views, downtown Boone's multiple craft breweries, and a smorgasbord of restaurant options before resting your head in century-old creek-front homesteads, upscale boutique hotels on King Street and farm-style vacation homes that are walking distance from the action.