The Seemingly Polite Train Etiquette Rule Chicago Locals Actually Hate To See
Travelers headed to Chicago should take note of the unwritten rules that you should know when visiting the Windy City — failing to abide by them is what will give you away as an out-of-towner. Drenching your hot dog in ketchup and wearing Packers merch to a Chicago Bears game are among some of the cardinal sins you may accidentally commit, but one transportation-related etiquette rule trumps them all.
Chances are that you'll be taking the L train to get around the city. According to the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), L originally stood for "elevated" but has since become the official name of the train system with eight lines connecting downtown Chicago and nearby suburbs. It's the easiest, cheapest, and most convenient way to hit all the hot spots like Old Town Triangle, one of Chicago's hippest neighborhoods.
But when you're on the L train, please go and sit down in a vacant seat rather than standing right in front of one. Don't be too polite, or you'll end up angering fellow passengers. As one resident told The Chicago Sun-Times, "If a train or bus is full and people are standing close together, don't stand in front of an available seat just because you do not want to sit in it." The idea behind this rule is that one less person sitting is one more person contributing to the already-tight crowd of people in the aisle, making everybody feel like sardines in a can. You don't want to be responsible for that, right?
Take that vacant seat ... except in these circumstances
Chicagoans will implore you to take the vacant seat, but while they may feel incredibly passionate about this rule, it doesn't mean they've forgotten universal public transportation etiquette. Should a pregnant, disabled, injured, or elderly passenger board the train near you, offer them your seat and get right back up with the standing folk.
Universal rules also apply if you're sitting down and a seat next to you opens up. Maybe the train is not packed, or another passenger is hesitating to take the seat and shows no signs of sitting down. This is not an opportunity for you to throw your bag or backpack onto the seat to free up your lap. As one Chicagoan wrote on the r/Chicago subreddit, "Your belongings don't get their own seat."
Finally, travelers flying in through O'Hare International Airport — which many of you might, as it is America's most connected airport — should be mindful when taking the L train while carrying bulky luggage. The same Redditor recommends that these travelers use the handicap entrances and exits to get on and off the train, as they generally have shorter lines. That said, give priority to wheelchair users and other passengers for whom these entrances are intended. Once on the train, position yourself at either end of the car. You can sit down as long as you make an effort to make yourself and your suitcases as small as possible. Under any circumstances, do not block the aisle or the doors!