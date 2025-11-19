The Seemingly Polite Train Etiquette Rule Chicago Locals Actually Hate To See

Travelers headed to Chicago should take note of the unwritten rules that you should know when visiting the Windy City — failing to abide by them is what will give you away as an out-of-towner. Drenching your hot dog in ketchup and wearing Packers merch to a Chicago Bears game are among some of the cardinal sins you may accidentally commit, but one transportation-related etiquette rule trumps them all.

Chances are that you'll be taking the L train to get around the city. According to the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), L originally stood for "elevated" but has since become the official name of the train system with eight lines connecting downtown Chicago and nearby suburbs. It's the easiest, cheapest, and most convenient way to hit all the hot spots like Old Town Triangle, one of Chicago's hippest neighborhoods.

But when you're on the L train, please go and sit down in a vacant seat rather than standing right in front of one. Don't be too polite, or you'll end up angering fellow passengers. As one resident told The Chicago Sun-Times, "If a train or bus is full and people are standing close together, don't stand in front of an available seat just because you do not want to sit in it." The idea behind this rule is that one less person sitting is one more person contributing to the already-tight crowd of people in the aisle, making everybody feel like sardines in a can. You don't want to be responsible for that, right?