Between Lake Placid And Saratoga Springs Is New York's Hamlet With Camping And A Pristine Lake

When you're driving through the Adirondacks between some of New York's best-known destinations on Interstate 87, you might expect a steady run of larger towns and busy attractions. Instead, this stretch of road brings you into a calmer corridor where the pace drops the moment you get into Pottersville. Like the serene Adirondack hamlet of Lake Clear, Pottersville is surrounded by the protected lands of the Adirondack Mountains and Adirondack Park. If you look east, you'll notice Schroon Lake between the trees, shaping the pristine views that define this part of Warren County.

Once you turn off the main highway and ease into what seems like back roads, you'll feel how quickly the environment shifts. There used to be a route that carried stagecoaches through the valleys of the Adirondacks, long before the Northway changed travel patterns across Upstate New York. Pottersville was one of the stops along this section. Today, the population is around 80 people, which gives you plenty of space to roam, walk the shoreline, and enjoy a part of the hidden New York outdoor paradise of Schroon Lake, which feels lighter than the crowded spots in the nearby hubs.

If an itinerary brings you between Saratoga Springs and Lake Placid, you'll see that Pottersville works as an easy midpoint where you can enjoy openness, boutiques, and lakefront paths. Schroon Lake runs about 9 miles from end to end and connects several communities in the central Adirondacks. Paradox Lake is also fairly close by, giving this area two family-friendly water areas and a nice respite for day trippers and campers.