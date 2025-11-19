Between Lake Placid And Saratoga Springs Is New York's Hamlet With Camping And A Pristine Lake
When you're driving through the Adirondacks between some of New York's best-known destinations on Interstate 87, you might expect a steady run of larger towns and busy attractions. Instead, this stretch of road brings you into a calmer corridor where the pace drops the moment you get into Pottersville. Like the serene Adirondack hamlet of Lake Clear, Pottersville is surrounded by the protected lands of the Adirondack Mountains and Adirondack Park. If you look east, you'll notice Schroon Lake between the trees, shaping the pristine views that define this part of Warren County.
Once you turn off the main highway and ease into what seems like back roads, you'll feel how quickly the environment shifts. There used to be a route that carried stagecoaches through the valleys of the Adirondacks, long before the Northway changed travel patterns across Upstate New York. Pottersville was one of the stops along this section. Today, the population is around 80 people, which gives you plenty of space to roam, walk the shoreline, and enjoy a part of the hidden New York outdoor paradise of Schroon Lake, which feels lighter than the crowded spots in the nearby hubs.
If an itinerary brings you between Saratoga Springs and Lake Placid, you'll see that Pottersville works as an easy midpoint where you can enjoy openness, boutiques, and lakefront paths. Schroon Lake runs about 9 miles from end to end and connects several communities in the central Adirondacks. Paradox Lake is also fairly close by, giving this area two family-friendly water areas and a nice respite for day trippers and campers.
What to do around Pottersville and the pristine lake
When you're spending time in Pottersville, you will naturally move toward Schroon Lake, which is more than 4,000 acres. You can take out pontoons, small boats, kayaks, and paddleboards that you can rent from places like the Schroon Lake Marina and The Lodge at Schroon Lake. There are also launches back at Eagle Point Campground. Fishing is also a chill activity to do throughout the lake, and if a relaxing (sunscreen-lathered) afternoon fits your plans, the Schroon Lake Town Beach has a shoreline with grass and sand, diving setups, and lifeguards during the day.
Away from the water, the Natural Stone Bridge and Caves is an attraction nearby known for having the largest marble cave entrance in the eastern half of the nation. You can take a self-guided walk near water features, rocky corridors, and formations, as well as snowshoeing when the weather permits. Head toward Bolton Landing for an aerial view, and follow the route to The Pinnacle, which gives you a clear look toward Lake George. The Hakensack Mountain Loop in Warrensburg is just under 4 miles long and leads to a viewpoint overlooking the Hudson and Schroon Rivers.
If you're a history enthusiast, visit the Wells House, which is a restored stagecoach inn from the mid-1800s, along with the Pottersville United Methodist Church, built in 1847. While Pottersville does not have many events due to the smaller community, you can catch the Adirondack Balloon Festival in the Glens Falls area, about 36 miles away, each September. When you get hungry, pop over to Cafe Adirondack for a classy meal with a separate wine room. There's also Black Bear Restaurant and Bar that serves up American-style entrees.
The camping scene in Pottersville
The area around Pottersville has several places where you can stay close to the outdoors. Two campgrounds managed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation line the edges of Schroon Lake. Eagle Point has 72 sites with showers, restrooms, and a launch for small boats. Scaroon Manor has 60 plots.
There are also some parks near Pottersville, like Smoke Rise, which covers more than 30 acres near Warner Pond and has tent areas, RV docks, and a few cabins. Wakonda Family Campground has tent lots and cottages spread across the grounds along the Schroon River and Lake Wakonda. If you want a stay that feels more high-end, The Lodge at Schroon Lake has cabins and standard rooms. The Pines Campground has four-person tents that come with electricity and furniture, which is a nice glamping alternative.
If camping isn't necessarily your jam, the Friends Lake Inn, about 6 miles away in Chestertown, gives you another option. It has 18 rooms, with cozy, Adirondack-style amenities. Trails are easy to reach from many of these places, too. Hoffman Notch Wilderness has thousands of acres to venture out into and has 15 miles of hiking routes.