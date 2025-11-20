Nestled Between Minneapolis And Madison Is A Scenic City Brimming With Trails And Parks
Wisconsin is known across the country for its beer and cheese, but there's more to discover in the Badger State if you know where to go. Located between Minneapolis and Madison, near the charming riverside city of La Crosse, is a laid-back city with a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Holmen, with easy access to Lake Onalaska and the Mississippi River, is the perfect destination for a relaxing getaway in nature.
The city of Holmen has a population of about 11,000 residents. With an impressive 14 parks, plus a number of trails for biking and hiking, it's an excellent place to get outdoors. The Holmen Area Aquatic Center, which opened in 1999, features a 200-foot water slide, a zero-depth pool, and a kiddie slide, among other attractions. Pick up local meats and cheeses from Holmen Locker and Meat Market to gear up for an action-packed day exploring the area.
Outdoor activities in Holmen, Wisconsin
Holmen is located between prairies and bluffs, making it a scenic city with its own unique charm. The most popular thing to do here is the McGilvray Seven Bridges Trail, a 3.8-mile route that showcases rare steel bridges that were built in the early 1900s and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Biking is prohibited on the trail — only foot traffic is allowed. The trail is in Van Loon Wildlife Area, which encompasses about 6,000 acres and is excellent for birdwatching, with over 100 species of birds to spot in the area.
Cyclists will love the Halfway Creek Trail, a 3.4-mile trail that connects with the 24-mile Great River Bike Trail. Halfway Creek Trail follows the creek, and several AllTrails users report that it's a flat route. Halfway Creek Park is where you'll find the trailhead for Halfway Creek Trail. Explore the park, which features a bandshell, volleyball court, and playground. Deer Wood Park is a 40-acre park and another spot you can't miss, with a 1.2-mile trail, as well as tennis and basketball courts, ball fields, and a skating rink and sledding hill in winter.
Planning your trip to Holmen, Wisconsin
Time your visit right and go to Holmen for Kornfest, which is held every year on the third weekend of August. Local sweet corn is naturally the highlight here, but there is also a carnival, music, bingo, a parade, a fun run, and a classic car show. Although the La Crosse region is a year-round destination, spring and summer are the best times of year to visit for outdoor adventures.
The closest airport to Holmen is La Crosse Regional Airport, which is a 15-minute drive away. However, the largest major international airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, located across the state border in Minnesota. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is a famously friendly mega airport, and about a 2.5-hour drive from Holmen. This is a rural area, so it's best to have your own vehicle to get around. Carry on your adventures in the area with a visit to the underrated village of Trempealeau.