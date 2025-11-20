Nestled Between Minneapolis And Madison Is A Scenic City Brimming With Trails And Parks

Wisconsin is known across the country for its beer and cheese, but there's more to discover in the Badger State if you know where to go. Located between Minneapolis and Madison, near the charming riverside city of La Crosse, is a laid-back city with a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Holmen, with easy access to Lake Onalaska and the Mississippi River, is the perfect destination for a relaxing getaway in nature.

The city of Holmen has a population of about 11,000 residents. With an impressive 14 parks, plus a number of trails for biking and hiking, it's an excellent place to get outdoors. The Holmen Area Aquatic Center, which opened in 1999, features a 200-foot water slide, a zero-depth pool, and a kiddie slide, among other attractions. Pick up local meats and cheeses from Holmen Locker and Meat Market to gear up for an action-packed day exploring the area.