The Best Pie In Arizona Can Be Found At This Appropriately Named Phoenix Hotspot
They say there's nothing more American than apple pie. Though the U.S. didn't invent pie — that distinction falls to the Egyptians and a series of evolutions that carried the pie across continental Europe over the succeeding four thousand years — it still forms a fundamental aspect of the American national character. Each state has its own favorite pie: key lime in Florida, sugar cream in Indiana, and Derby pie in Kentucky. In Arizona, where many foodie travelers head for the citrus-scented culinary trail near Mesa, brown sugar peach is the number one pie, especially if you visit Mama Toldedo's The Pie Hole.
This appropriately named bakery and café started as a fresh pie stall at farmers markets back in 2010 before owner Tonya Saidi opened her first brick-and-mortar store in Phoenix in 2013. The shop has moved locations twice and is now based on North 7th Street. Alongside its marquee offering of brown sugar peach pie, which Chowhound named the hands-down best pie in Arizona, Mama Toledo's serves other classic flavors like apple crumble, pumpkin and cream, pecan, and cherry.
Inspired by the pies her mother used to bake, Saidi's brown sugar peach pie is packed with peaches cooked with vanilla and brown sugar, and topped with a cinnamon and brown sugar crumble that gives the pie a rich, toffee-like flavor. Combining nostalgia, satisfying flavors, and a timeworn recipe, it's little wonder many customers claim it's among the best things they've ever eaten. Simply put: The brown sugar peach pie is a must-try when you're visiting the city. Its only competition can be found just outside Phoenix, in Laveen Village where Amadio Ranch boasts its own famous peach pie.
What makes Mama Toledo's pies so special?
Phoenix has grown into a great city for foodie travelers. You can go off-beat to Ahwatukee Foothills, a desirable neighborhood with a range of high-quality dining options, while a flood of East Asian migrants is causing a boom in Taiwanese, Chinese, and Korean cuisines in the city's north valley. Mama Toledo's current location in Moon Valley, a pretty suburb surrounded by hiking and running trails, is apt for one of the city's top eateries.
Elsewhere in Moon Valley you'll find renowned spots like Different Pointe of View at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort. Named one of Open Table's Top Hotel Restaurants in 2025, it marries a menu of upscale American classics with stunning views of the desert city. You can also get authentic Jamaican food with 4.8 stars on Google at Topnotch Island Flavor Kitchen. Here you'll also find the only Arizona outlet of the popular Texas-based Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, and excellent local craft beer at the highly rated Kitsune Brewing Company.
For Mama Toledo's to still stand out in this foodie Phoenix neighborhood is a testament to Saidi's pie-making prowess. Her pie shop has been the recipient of rave reviews over its 12 years of business, including hundreds of glowing appraisals on Restaurant Guru and an average rating of 4.6 stars on Google. It has also been recommended by popular food influencers, like Hungry Hotline on TikTok, and featured in local broadcast news segments. Mama Toledo's tagline is: "We'll shut your pie hole!" (presumably with yet more pie). If the thought of that gets you excited, then be sure to swing by here during your Phoenix sojourn.