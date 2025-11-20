The Best Pie In Arizona Can Be Found At This Appropriately Named Phoenix Hotspot

They say there's nothing more American than apple pie. Though the U.S. didn't invent pie — that distinction falls to the Egyptians and a series of evolutions that carried the pie across continental Europe over the succeeding four thousand years — it still forms a fundamental aspect of the American national character. Each state has its own favorite pie: key lime in Florida, sugar cream in Indiana, and Derby pie in Kentucky. In Arizona, where many foodie travelers head for the citrus-scented culinary trail near Mesa, brown sugar peach is the number one pie, especially if you visit Mama Toldedo's The Pie Hole.

This appropriately named bakery and café started as a fresh pie stall at farmers markets back in 2010 before owner Tonya Saidi opened her first brick-and-mortar store in Phoenix in 2013. The shop has moved locations twice and is now based on North 7th Street. Alongside its marquee offering of brown sugar peach pie, which Chowhound named the hands-down best pie in Arizona, Mama Toledo's serves other classic flavors like apple crumble, pumpkin and cream, pecan, and cherry.

Inspired by the pies her mother used to bake, Saidi's brown sugar peach pie is packed with peaches cooked with vanilla and brown sugar, and topped with a cinnamon and brown sugar crumble that gives the pie a rich, toffee-like flavor. Combining nostalgia, satisfying flavors, and a timeworn recipe, it's little wonder many customers claim it's among the best things they've ever eaten. Simply put: The brown sugar peach pie is a must-try when you're visiting the city. Its only competition can be found just outside Phoenix, in Laveen Village where Amadio Ranch boasts its own famous peach pie.