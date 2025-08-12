Just Outside Phoenix Is Arizona's Charming Village Famous For Its Heritage Peach Farm With 'Award-Winning' Pies

Those looking to visit Arizona's Valley of the Sun without the hustle and bustle of a big city like Phoenix should check out Laveen Village. This charming town is only a 20-minute drive from Phoenix and is known for its quiet neighborhoods, abundance of recreational activities, fresh foods, and — best of all — delicious pie. To visit Laveen Village and the surrounding area, it would be best to have a car to give you the most flexibility.

One must-visit spot in Laveen Village is Amadio Ranch, a family-owned and operated heritage farm that started in 2010 and sells items like fresh produce grown without pesticides, honey, and jams. In terms of fresh produce, they are well known for their juicy peaches — yellow, white, donut, and other varieties, too — that are available between May and June. The farm also sells produce like apricots, grapes, sweet corn, and broccoli, and they offer a convenient 24-hour in-person return window. The ranch is a great location for visitors traveling with kids, as it has a playground and petting farm. In addition to individual products for purchase, the ranch has a restaurant called the Peach Pit that offers delicious meals al fresco along with a selection of amazing pies.