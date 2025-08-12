Just Outside Phoenix Is Arizona's Charming Village Famous For Its Heritage Peach Farm With 'Award-Winning' Pies
Those looking to visit Arizona's Valley of the Sun without the hustle and bustle of a big city like Phoenix should check out Laveen Village. This charming town is only a 20-minute drive from Phoenix and is known for its quiet neighborhoods, abundance of recreational activities, fresh foods, and — best of all — delicious pie. To visit Laveen Village and the surrounding area, it would be best to have a car to give you the most flexibility.
One must-visit spot in Laveen Village is Amadio Ranch, a family-owned and operated heritage farm that started in 2010 and sells items like fresh produce grown without pesticides, honey, and jams. In terms of fresh produce, they are well known for their juicy peaches — yellow, white, donut, and other varieties, too — that are available between May and June. The farm also sells produce like apricots, grapes, sweet corn, and broccoli, and they offer a convenient 24-hour in-person return window. The ranch is a great location for visitors traveling with kids, as it has a playground and petting farm. In addition to individual products for purchase, the ranch has a restaurant called the Peach Pit that offers delicious meals al fresco along with a selection of amazing pies.
Enjoy delicious pies in Laveen Village
Amadio Ranch is most well-known for their "award-winning pies," as described on their website. When the ranch's owners started selling homemade pies, they didn't know what to expect. But the pie business became a huge success; the owners went from making 10 to 200 pies per day. One Google reviewer called them the "best pies in Arizona, hands down."
Besides the ranch's famous peach pies, it offers classic sweet flavors like strawberry rhubarb, apple, caramel apple, cherry, blueberry, banana cream, and chocolate silk. Savory pies like chicken pot pie are available too, and around the holidays, additional flavors may be sold at special events at the ranch. In the past, these have included razzleberry, classic pecan, caramel pecan, bourbon pecan, buttermilk eggnog, pumpkin, and more. Those interested in a deeper dive into the area's burgeoning food scene should be sure to check out the sumptuous Arizona Foodie Trail, with fresh feasts, citrus groves, wine, and other delights.
More things to know about visiting Laveen Village
The best time to visit Laveen Village would generally be from late October through April, when the temperatures are cooler in the Sonoran Desert. Within that time frame, January through March are quieter months for tourism, making it an ideal time to visit while avoiding the crowds. Once you arrive in the area, you can explore the town's lovely Cesar Chavez Park, which offers amenities like a playground and picnic area. Adjacent to the park is the Aguila Golf Course, an 18-hole golf course with scenic mountain views. For those really looking for a nature fix, the Hawes Trail System is not too far away. This bike trail system with red rock views and ride-all-day energy is a 45-minute drive from Laveen Village.
While there aren't hotels right in Laveen Village, tons of accommodation options are available nearby. The Phoenix area offers everything from budget-friendly stays like the Best Western Downtown Phoenix to higher-end hotels like the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. And then there are the real splurges, like Castle Hot Springs just outside Phoenix, a lush green oasis in a desert canyon with hiking and hot springs galore.