This New England Airport Ranked As America's Best To Get Tipsy While Traveling

For this particular study, the goal was to find which American airports were best for getting tipsy while traveling. To do so, UP's team looked at three different ranking factors: concentration, accessibility, and quality. "Concentration" refers to how many bars and restaurants serve alcohol per square mile, while "accessibility" measures the per capita amount (the number for every 10,000 daily passengers). "Quality" looks at the star ratings of all alcohol-serving establishments and then creates an overall average.

Researchers delved into data from Google Reviews and the websites of the 50 largest hubs to come up with their findings. Upon completion, Boston Logan International Airport was crowned the winner, as it had the highest overall average: an impressive 75.1 out of 100. However, it didn't earn the highest score for any of the individual factors. Kansas City International Airport (MCI) cinched top honors for accessibility, while New York's LaGuardia (LGA) ranked the highest for concentration. And San Antonio (SAT) and Kansas City tied for number one in the quality of their alcohol-serving venues. While this study may not determine where you choose to go for your next vacation, it's a unique analysis that could help you decide which airports are worth being stuck in for a lengthy layover.

Of course, it goes without saying that an airport is not the place to get blackout drunk, as you still have an aircraft to board. And you may think that the cabin crew can't tell when you've had a few too many drinks — but this is one of the things flight attendants always notice about passengers. So, if you're waiting around in Boston, or in any other airport, sipping pints on that annoying seven-hour layover, remember to drink responsibly so you're not a nuisance on the plane.