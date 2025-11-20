America's Best Farmer's Market Is A 'Sunday Funday' Gem In This Sunny Florida Beach City
Sunny Sarasota, Florida, has no shortage of weekend rituals, from sunrise beach walks on Siesta Key to afternoons exploring the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. But one Sunday gem has become a favorite tradition for locals — visits to The Farmers' Market at Lakewood Ranch, which was named the "#1 Farmers' Market in America" by the America's Farmers Market Celebration.
Held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Waterside Place, the market hosts over 100 different vendors and artisans hawking everything from freshly baked breads and pastries and organic produce to handmade jewelry, local honey, and more. Grab some Wisconsin cave-aged cheese from Stamper Cheese of Florida, check out the artisanal wood items at Brooklyn Buffalo Woodworks, or treat yourself to Tunisian cotton towels at The Fouta Spa. There are plenty of options for munchies, too, including slow-roasted pork belly and boba tea at Boba Shark, sweet and savory crepes at Magic Crepes, and Philly-style cheesesteaks at Nas Philly Steaks.
Beyond all the artisanal goodies you'll find at the Lakewood Ranch Farmers' Market, Sundays are packed with entertainment and events, like yoga in the park, live music performances, and fun for the kids at The Kids Zone @ The Yard. "This market is really the grassroots of the American dream," said Michael Top, from Camelot Breads (via Florida Business Observer). So next time you're in the Sarasota area, be sure to carve out a free Sunday and bring your appetite and tote bag down to Lakewood Ranch to stock up on goodies.
Planning your trip to The Farmer's Market at Lakewood Ranch
Lakewood Ranch is a master-planned community about 25 minutes northeast of downtown Sarasota, a Gulf Coast city with white sands and a world-class aquarium. If you're flying into Sarasota, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is minutes away from the downtown area, making it easy-peasy to get to for out-of-towners. Sarasota is a big tourist destination, so you won't run short of places to stay — like Sarasota's boldest hotel, honoring the city's circus roots, Cirque St. Armands ($200 to $500 a night, depending on when you visit) — or stuff to do aside from your Sunday at Lakewood Ranch's farmers' market.
According to U.S. News and World Report, the best months to visit Sarasota are between March and May or September to November. These months will have fewer crowds, nice weather, and lower prices since it's outside the peak winter months, when "snowbirds" typically head down for warmer temperatures. These are also great times to check out local events like the Sarasota County Fair, the Medieval Fair, the Siesta Key Crystal Classic, and the Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival in the fall.
After stocking up on local goodies at the Lakewood Ranch farmers' market, visitors might want to get a Sarasota Beach Pass for insider info on Sarasota's famous beaches — checking in at different locations also racks up points, which can be exchanged for prizes like a custom-designed water tumbler. Head over to Caspersen Beach to search for prehistoric shark teeth — the town of Venice is called "the Shark Tooth Capital of the World," according to Visit Sarasota. In the evening, take in the sunset from a luxury yacht cruise to finish the day off with a complimentary champagne toast.