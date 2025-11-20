America's Best Farmer's Market Is A 'Sunday Funday' Gem In This Sunny Florida Beach City

Sunny Sarasota, Florida, has no shortage of weekend rituals, from sunrise beach walks on Siesta Key to afternoons exploring the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. But one Sunday gem has become a favorite tradition for locals — visits to The Farmers' Market at Lakewood Ranch, which was named the "#1 Farmers' Market in America" by the America's Farmers Market Celebration.

Held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Waterside Place, the market hosts over 100 different vendors and artisans hawking everything from freshly baked breads and pastries and organic produce to handmade jewelry, local honey, and more. Grab some Wisconsin cave-aged cheese from Stamper Cheese of Florida, check out the artisanal wood items at Brooklyn Buffalo Woodworks, or treat yourself to Tunisian cotton towels at The Fouta Spa. There are plenty of options for munchies, too, including slow-roasted pork belly and boba tea at Boba Shark, sweet and savory crepes at Magic Crepes, and Philly-style cheesesteaks at Nas Philly Steaks.

Beyond all the artisanal goodies you'll find at the Lakewood Ranch Farmers' Market, Sundays are packed with entertainment and events, like yoga in the park, live music performances, and fun for the kids at The Kids Zone @ The Yard. "This market is really the grassroots of the American dream," said Michael Top, from Camelot Breads (via Florida Business Observer). So next time you're in the Sarasota area, be sure to carve out a free Sunday and bring your appetite and tote bag down to Lakewood Ranch to stock up on goodies.