Florida's Under-The-Radar Barrier Island Is A Pristine Gem To Kayak And Hike In Mangrove Forests

Just off Captiva Island's eastern shore, Buck Key Preserve waits behind a wall of mangroves. The 350-acre sanctuary is wonderfully isolated, making you feel as if you've slipped into a pocket of Old Florida not yet discovered by the modern world. Many visitors arrive by kayak, gliding through the calm Roosevelt Channel before slipping into the shaded tunnels that twist through the red and black mangroves. These passages are narrow and hushed, the kind of place where the sound of a paddle dipping into the water seems almost too loud.

Guided tours from Captiva, many of which depart from Tween Waters Inn, make the journey effortless for first-timers. The tides control the rhythm of the day; low water reveals oyster beds and deeper clearings, while high tide lets paddlers weave even farther inland. Wildlife thrives there, often appearing so suddenly it feels choreographed: manatees drifting beneath your kayak, dolphins feeding along the outer edges, herons stalking in the shallows, even otters who slip past in quick, playful streaks.

For travelers who crave a sense of exploration, Buck Key offers a world of tropical hardwood hammocks, salt marshes, and secluded pockets of higher ground. Though there are no formal hiking trails, paddlers often beach their kayaks to wander the uplands during favorable tides. The experience is quiet, unhurried, and deeply immersive, providing a rare chance to experience a wild Florida landscape without the press of crowds or the hum of nearby roads. If you're coming from Panama City Beach, consider sticking closer to home and hunting for conch and periwinkle shells at the quiet and aptly named Shell Island, just off the Emerald Coast.