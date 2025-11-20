This Chic Hotel Chain With Minibars Has Elegant And Unique Locations All Across The World

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In Auckland, wake up to skyline and harbor views while sipping Kokako drip coffee from New Zealand's first organic roasters or enjoying Zealong tea from a plantation about 73 miles away. Take afternoon tea in York with a cup of Yorkshire's finest brew, oat biscuits, and a complimentary Kit Kat, surrounded by portraits tied to the city's Rowntree's confectionery, makers of this iconic candy. For a Shibuya nightcap, tipple craft beer and nosh on rice crackers — emblems of the trendy Tokyo district — as Mount Fuji winks over the horizon. These locally curated sips and snacks make for minibar moments to savor when checking into Hotel Indigo, set against sweeping views at its chic properties worldwide.

Although there are more than 200 (and counting) of these hotels across all inhabitable continents, the Indigo ethos embraces destination-focused storytelling spanning history, art, cuisine, and heritage. Interpreting ethnic folkways via contemporary design, each Hotel Indigo vibrates with its own unique personality while offering all the elegant amenities of the IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio. At Bintan Lagoi Beach, minibars take the form of antique chests, and pirate elements, rattan, Batik, and chinaware evoke the Riau Archipelago's maritime fables, presenting delightful, one-of-a-kind surprises at the resort.

Yet you can always count on luxuriant bedding, indulgent bathrooms, 24-hour superbly equipped gyms, complimentary Wi-Fi, round-the-clock business services, and sustainability commitments — a strong contender to Hilton's collection of boutique hotels crafted for travelers who want local character and luxury. Plus, Hotel Indigo is part of IHG One, one of the five hotel loyalty programs that are actually worth it, so you can clock up points wherever you stay without feeling confined by corporate cookie-cutter walls. We checked Tripadvisor reviews across multiple properties and found consistent remarks on the international chain's exceptional design-forward narratives.