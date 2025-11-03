5 Hotel Loyalty Programs That Are Actually Worth It

Hotel loyalty programs sell us the world. It's hard not to conjure dreams of waltzing through five-star lobbies to be welcomed (ahead of everyone else, of course) to an upgraded suite, a bottle of champagne in the room, and an array of other VIP add-ons. Unfortunately, the reality is far different.

That's not to say these programs can't be brilliant, but in this new world where the definition of loyalty has almost become a synonym for how much money you can spend, it's best to temper your expectations a little and hone in on programs that truly benefit you. The best programs elevate your experience in real ways, helping you feel respected as a customer and add tremendous value in the form of points redemptions and other money-saving perks. The worst hotel loyalty programs offer neither, effectively becoming a way to rope you into regular stays with little or nothing to show for it.

We've roped in Victoria Fricke, travel expert and owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations, to lend her opinion on some loyalty programs that she feels are truly worth it, as well as what to look out for in any given system. We've also thrown in some more in-depth tips on these programs and highlighted the best ways to maximize them for your benefit.