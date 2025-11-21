The 'Best Thanksgiving Town In America' Is A Lovely New England Hideaway With Autumnal Charm
The late-November ritual of enjoying roasted hams and turkeys with cornbread and cranberry sauce is a beloved tradition of many Americans, but if you're looking to spice things up for Thanksgiving this year, why not plan a Turkey Day vacation to Stowe in Vermont? Aside from being among one of America's finest destinations for a fall foliage getaway, Stowe was awarded top spot in a Best Thanksgiving Towns in America ranking compiled by Country Living. Brimming with a whimsical, late autumn atmosphere and a smattering of charming local eateries to tuck into for Thanksgiving dinner, memories of a November holiday in Stowe will be unforgettable.
Though the fiery fall foliage in Stowe will have already fallen come Thanksgiving, the slow transition of autumn into winter (known as "stick season") is still a mesmerizing experience. The crowds have thinned, and the barren trees against the horizon are eerily charming, meaning your Thanksgiving getaway will be punctuated with quiet solitude. Explore the historic architecture around town to soak up the spellbinding New England atmosphere, or head out on a leisurely drive – the nearest airport, Burlington International, is a breezy 45 minutes from town, by the way — through the surrounding mountains for a glimpse of breathtaking landscapes.
After the day's thrilling explorations, farm-fresh eats await. Cozy up at the Backyard Pub and Restaurant with hearty burgers and tasty beers on tap, or sit down to a scrumptious Thanksgiving plate in the ballroom of The Lodge at Spruce Peak, guaranteed to be the meal of a lifetime. As night falls, retire to an enchanting mountain lodge for a restful slumber in what will surely be a most memorable Thanksgiving.
Experience an unforgettable Thanksgiving in Stowe, Vermont
Almost everyone is familiar with Rodgers and Hammerstein's 1959 Broadway sensation, "The Sound of Music." What most people aren't aware of, however, is that the fictionalized Von Trapp family was actually based on real-life counterparts of the same name. The family relocated to Stowe just as the Second World War began. In the Vermont mountains echoing the scenery of their Austrian homeland, the Von Trapps established an alpine lodge. For a truly unmatched Turkey Day experience, consider booking a stay at the Von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort, still owned by descendants of the original Von Trapp family today, where guests are treated to a sumptuous Thanksgiving Buffet.
A separate reservation for the buffet is required atop the hotel booking, priced at roughly $80 per adult and half that per child. From noon onwards, diners can descend upon the buffet line to savor the flavors of traditional Alpine and New England cuisines with dishes like beef goulash, clam chowder with oyster crackers, and mashed sweet potatoes, not to mention a roast turkey and glazed ham carving station with all the fixings. Top it off with a selection of classic Austrian desserts like the chocolate sachertorte and buttery linzertorte, along with shortbread cookies, cheesecake, and pumpkin roulade.
Meanwhile, the Thanksgiving celebrations at The Lodge at Spruce Peak will be equally unforgettable. Diners can reserve a seat without being an overnight guest, with tickets priced at roughly $90 for adults and $45 for children. Fill up on a fantastic menu with highlights including New England pot roast, stuffed winter squash, candied yams, and chicken cordon bleu. And if this mouthwatering culinary journey isn't enough to satisfy you, then make your way south just 20 minutes to Waterbury, a tiny town with delicious food.
Late autumn adventures around Stowe, Vermont
Recovering from the Thanksgiving food coma? Head out into the refreshing wilderness around Stowe to burn off some of those extra calories. Get your steps in with a leisurely trek along Sunset Rock, a fairly easy trail that rewards hikers with sweeping panoramas of Stowe in the valley below. Just behind the iconic Stowe Community Church building is an access point to the Stowe Recreation Path, described by a previous hiker on Google as a "heavenly walk". A paved footpath for strolling and cycling takes you on a scenic jaunt across forested meadows and enchanting countryside views, with the opportunity to stop for a snack at the restaurants dotted along the way.
It wouldn't be a late autumn adventure in Stowe if you didn't stop by a few historic covered bridges. Barely a 10-minute drive south of town is the gabled roof of Emily's Bridge, more formally known as the Historic Gold Brook Covered Bridge. Dating to the 1840s, the bridge is supposedly haunted, and in late autumn, the spindly branches of the surrounding trees will surely contribute to the bridge's spooky aura. And if you trek the entire length of the Stowe Recreation Path, your treat will be snapshots with the Brookdale Bridge, whose timber siding is a deep shade of candy-apple red, perfectly matching the end of autumn. For more covered bridges, drive about 50 minutes north to Montgomery, known as Vermont's covered bridge capital.
Make your Thanksgiving getaway in Stowe even more magical by booking an overnight stay. The Little River Inn offers rustic comfort with petite rooms, while the Stowe Village Inn boasts historic elegance and sprawling suites. No matter what you choose, an autumn getaway in America's best Thanksgiving town will be the trip of a lifetime.