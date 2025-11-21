The 'Best Thanksgiving Town In America' Is A Lovely New England Hideaway With Autumnal Charm

The late-November ritual of enjoying roasted hams and turkeys with cornbread and cranberry sauce is a beloved tradition of many Americans, but if you're looking to spice things up for Thanksgiving this year, why not plan a Turkey Day vacation to Stowe in Vermont? Aside from being among one of America's finest destinations for a fall foliage getaway, Stowe was awarded top spot in a Best Thanksgiving Towns in America ranking compiled by Country Living. Brimming with a whimsical, late autumn atmosphere and a smattering of charming local eateries to tuck into for Thanksgiving dinner, memories of a November holiday in Stowe will be unforgettable.

Though the fiery fall foliage in Stowe will have already fallen come Thanksgiving, the slow transition of autumn into winter (known as "stick season") is still a mesmerizing experience. The crowds have thinned, and the barren trees against the horizon are eerily charming, meaning your Thanksgiving getaway will be punctuated with quiet solitude. Explore the historic architecture around town to soak up the spellbinding New England atmosphere, or head out on a leisurely drive – the nearest airport, Burlington International, is a breezy 45 minutes from town, by the way — through the surrounding mountains for a glimpse of breathtaking landscapes.

After the day's thrilling explorations, farm-fresh eats await. Cozy up at the Backyard Pub and Restaurant with hearty burgers and tasty beers on tap, or sit down to a scrumptious Thanksgiving plate in the ballroom of The Lodge at Spruce Peak, guaranteed to be the meal of a lifetime. As night falls, retire to an enchanting mountain lodge for a restful slumber in what will surely be a most memorable Thanksgiving.