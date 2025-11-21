Southwest Will Build Its First Ever Airport Lounge In This Popular Tourist Destination

Southwest Airlines is full of surprises. In 2026, the airline is introducing assigned seating — as opposed to its unique open-seating concept — and new direct flights, which travelers are excited for, like a route to Alaska. But that's not all, as brand new offerings might be on the horizon at one of America's most sought-after destinations. The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) issued a direct lease for the airline to develop, construct, and maintain a VIP lounge in the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, which welcomed more than 9 million visitors in 2024.

"We know we send customers to other airlines, because there's some things you might want that you can't get on us. That includes things like lounges, like true premium, like flying long-haul international," CEO Bob Jordan told CNBC back in June 2025. However, Jordan understands the demand from his clientele, and the increase in customers going to Honolulu is one of the reasons the lease was negotiated.

Soon, the company will be able to take lounges off the list of things that may prevent passengers from booking with them. Precisely when is still unclear. There hasn't been an announced date to start breaking ground on construction, but HDOT's documents outline the projection and requirements for what Southwest passengers might see in time.