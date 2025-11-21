Southwest Will Build Its First Ever Airport Lounge In This Popular Tourist Destination
Southwest Airlines is full of surprises. In 2026, the airline is introducing assigned seating — as opposed to its unique open-seating concept — and new direct flights, which travelers are excited for, like a route to Alaska. But that's not all, as brand new offerings might be on the horizon at one of America's most sought-after destinations. The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) issued a direct lease for the airline to develop, construct, and maintain a VIP lounge in the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, which welcomed more than 9 million visitors in 2024.
"We know we send customers to other airlines, because there's some things you might want that you can't get on us. That includes things like lounges, like true premium, like flying long-haul international," CEO Bob Jordan told CNBC back in June 2025. However, Jordan understands the demand from his clientele, and the increase in customers going to Honolulu is one of the reasons the lease was negotiated.
Soon, the company will be able to take lounges off the list of things that may prevent passengers from booking with them. Precisely when is still unclear. There hasn't been an announced date to start breaking ground on construction, but HDOT's documents outline the projection and requirements for what Southwest passengers might see in time.
The new lounge's expectations revealed
While there is no set calendar or release from Southwest noting an agenda or date to level up the Hawaiian journey, HDOT has hinted at bits and pieces of what passengers can expect at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The projected space covers more than 12,200 square feet near the Central Concourse of Terminal 2, giving passengers proximity to their gate. It will be replacing the Garden Conference Center, and it's cleared for two floors. The first level will cover more than 9,500 square feet, and the second floor will take up more than 2,600 square feet.
The lease has a minimum improvement requirement of $20 million, and it is only for five years. With a five-year lease and a mandated $20 million in improvements, the project's timeline will likely play a significant role in how quickly the lounge takes shape. Southwest has not yet released details about who will be eligible to access the airport lounge, so those policies remain unknown until construction progresses further. Do you want to visit other airport lounges, but you aren't necessarily a member? Here are the best ways to score free access.