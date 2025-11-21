Nevada's Best-Kept Secret For Camping Is A Riverside Preserve Closed For Over A Century

At Pitchfork Ranch, you can access 7 miles of the East Walker River and hiking trails. The ranch has two campgrounds that are equipped with restrooms and showers, along with 35 sites that can accommodate tents and RVs. You will find power and water hookups at these sites, as well as tables and fire rings. If you're looking for a comfier shelter, Pitchfork also has four cabins that are set around a meadow. Each one sleeps up to six guests and comes with a deck, full kitchen, dining area, heating, and air conditioning.

Near Nine Mile Ranch, you'll find a section of the East Walker River known as The Elbow. This area is rustic, but anglers love it for its healthy trout population. If you plan to fish, keep in mind that anyone aged 12 and up will need a fishing license. The Elbow offers many campsites, plus amenities like restrooms, tables, and fire rings, but no hookups.

The state hasn't announced the opening dates for Rafter 7 Ranch and the Flying M Ranch just yet, but the recreation area as a whole is already serving as a base camp for hikers, paddlers, and birdwatchers. Looking for another nearby adventure? Consider checking out the ethereal Wovoka Wilderness for additional camping and hiking opportunities.