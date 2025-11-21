Nevada's Best-Kept Secret For Camping Is A Riverside Preserve Closed For Over A Century
Just 12 miles south of downtown Yerington, Nevada's charming little city surrounded by lush valleys and scenic canyons, you'll find something that feels off the radar. The Walker River State Recreation Area is spread out across several historic ranches that were off-limits for more than a century. Today, the 12,000-acre riverside preserve welcomes visitors to camp, fish, and hike. It's comprised of five different units (Pitchfork Ranch, Rafter 7 Ranch, Flying M Ranch, Nine Mile Ranch, and the Elbow), though not all of them are currently open.
At the moment, two of the ranches, Pitchfork Ranch and Elbow Ranch, are fully open to explore. The other two, Rafter 7 and Flying M, are still being developed, while the building at Nine Mile Ranch is not available for tours (though you can still enjoy its historic exterior). The East Walker River winds past all four of the ranches for 29 miles, allowing you to camp right next to flowing water, cottonwood trees, and wide-open desert land. The location is quite remote, but if you're seeking a bit of solitude out in the Nevada wilderness, it's hard to beat the Walker River State Recreation Area.
Camping near the East Walker River
At Pitchfork Ranch, you can access 7 miles of the East Walker River and hiking trails. The ranch has two campgrounds that are equipped with restrooms and showers, along with 35 sites that can accommodate tents and RVs. You will find power and water hookups at these sites, as well as tables and fire rings. If you're looking for a comfier shelter, Pitchfork also has four cabins that are set around a meadow. Each one sleeps up to six guests and comes with a deck, full kitchen, dining area, heating, and air conditioning.
Near Nine Mile Ranch, you'll find a section of the East Walker River known as The Elbow. This area is rustic, but anglers love it for its healthy trout population. If you plan to fish, keep in mind that anyone aged 12 and up will need a fishing license. The Elbow offers many campsites, plus amenities like restrooms, tables, and fire rings, but no hookups.
The state hasn't announced the opening dates for Rafter 7 Ranch and the Flying M Ranch just yet, but the recreation area as a whole is already serving as a base camp for hikers, paddlers, and birdwatchers. Looking for another nearby adventure? Consider checking out the ethereal Wovoka Wilderness for additional camping and hiking opportunities.
Plan your visit to Walker River State Recreation Area
The best way to reach the Walker River State Recreation Area is by flying into Reno-Tahoe International Airport in the underrated Nevada city of Reno. From there, it's an 85-mile drive south to the preserve. Once you arrive, there are several fees you'll need to keep in mind. Nevada-registered vehicles have to pay $5 to enter, while out-of-state cars are charged $10.
If you plan to camp, the nightly rate is $15 per car for Nevadans and $20s for non-residents. Campsites with utility hookups cost an extra $10. To stay in a cabin, the fees range from $120 to $145 per night based on the day of the week. As you explore, help protect the landscape by staying on proper trails, keeping fires confined to designated rings or approved stoves, and leaving historic artifacts, rocks, and plants where you find them. You're also welcome to bring your dog along on the adventure as long as they're on a leash. And be sure to keep your eyes peeled for updates on the park — when the currently closed sections open, you'll have a good reason to come back for another visit.