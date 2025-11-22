Tucked Between Portland And Vancouver Is A Walkable Neighborhood With Indie Shops

Portland, Oregon is full of idyllic, close-knit neighborhoods and retro-modern suburbs to explore. And one of its most underrated, Kenton, is just north of downtown and a few short minutes from Vancouver, Washington, which was once called the "hipster capital of the U.S." Though only a 20-minute drive from Portland International Airport (a little under an hour away by public transportation), Kenton may be overlooked by most Portland vacationers, but anyone who's been to Kenton will likely tell you that's a mistake.

Lined with historic buildings dating back to the early 20th century and occupied by vibrant eateries, lively bars, and fun shops, Kenton is a pocket of Portland that you can't miss. While exploring this charming and walkable neighborhood, be sure to look out for the 31-foot-tall Paul Bunyan statue in town — it's become a Kenton fixture since it was constructed in 1959 for the state's centennial. Accommodation options right in Kenton are limited, but you'll find plenty of choices in the nearby Jantzen Beach area or other parts of Portland.