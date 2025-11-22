Tucked Between Portland And Vancouver Is A Walkable Neighborhood With Indie Shops
Portland, Oregon is full of idyllic, close-knit neighborhoods and retro-modern suburbs to explore. And one of its most underrated, Kenton, is just north of downtown and a few short minutes from Vancouver, Washington, which was once called the "hipster capital of the U.S." Though only a 20-minute drive from Portland International Airport (a little under an hour away by public transportation), Kenton may be overlooked by most Portland vacationers, but anyone who's been to Kenton will likely tell you that's a mistake.
Lined with historic buildings dating back to the early 20th century and occupied by vibrant eateries, lively bars, and fun shops, Kenton is a pocket of Portland that you can't miss. While exploring this charming and walkable neighborhood, be sure to look out for the 31-foot-tall Paul Bunyan statue in town — it's become a Kenton fixture since it was constructed in 1959 for the state's centennial. Accommodation options right in Kenton are limited, but you'll find plenty of choices in the nearby Jantzen Beach area or other parts of Portland.
Where to eat and drink in Kenton
Kenton's lively downtown is full of fun local bars and cafes and beloved restaurants. While strolling the neighborhood, start your day at one of Kenton's cafes: For cozy caffeinated drinks like raspberry matcha and hot sticky bun lattes, head to Presso Coffee Company. This neighborhood coffee shop also offers menu items like smoked salmon toast and bagels. Posies is another gem, with a breakfast, sandwich, and salad menu, along with freshly baked desserts. Its playroom makes it a local favorite for families.
For Oaxacan specialties, head to El Yike Oaxaqueno. While best known for its yique, a goat stew rarely served outside of Oaxaca, you'll find an array of other mouthwatering options, ranging from mole to huarache. If you're craving New York-style pizza or freshly made pasta, head to Fino, which has a 4.4 rating on Google. Kenton Station Restaurant and Pub is another local staple — not only does it offer up a menu of comforting bar food like burgers, sandwiches, and fish and chips, but it's also steeped in history. The building itself was a former hotel constructed all the way back in 1909 when Kenton was a meatpacking town. Back in its heyday, the hotel even had an underground speakeasy and boxing ring. Finally, for some of Kenton's best local atmosphere, don't miss the neighborhood institution Kenton Club, a dive bar and live music venue that's been around since the 1940s.
Shopping in Kenton
Whether you're searching for home decor or books, you can probably find it among Kenton's diverse, independently-owned shops. You'll find the majority of spots along Denver Avenue and Lombard Street, but you'll see eclectic local shops scattered throughout the neighborhood. For a treasure trove of antique clothing, jewelry, and other collectibles, head to Kenton Antiques and Collectibles, which has been around for over two decades.
One of the neighborhood's best collections of secondhand books, zines, and locally published work can be found at Second Shapes Bookstore, which opened in 2025. If you're in the market for stylish home goods and other gift items by independent artists, you can't miss Mantel, while music lovers shouldn't skip Speck's Records and Tapes. For shoppers leaning more toward the metaphysical, Woo is a gold mine of crystals, tarot cards, journals, and more. And finally, if you're looking for another Portland suburb with vineyards, golfing, and trail access, be sure to add North Plains to your itinerary.