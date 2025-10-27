Portland's Friendly Suburb Is A Rural Retreat With Vineyards, Golfing, And Ample Trail Access

Itineraries are easy to fill with beloved attractions when visiting Portland, Oregon, such as the Oregon Zoo and Washington Park's International Rose Test Garden. You can visit the street locals dub the ice cream capital of the world or browse the largest independent bookstore. The city is also a perfect home base for day trips. If you want to combine rural charms, such as a garlic festival, with the contrast of area vineyards, golf, and accessible trails, visit North Plains, about 18 miles northwest of Portland.

Once inhabited by the Atfalati Native American Tribe, this town of 3,500 was a farming mecca in the mid-1800s, growing with the arrival of the Oregon Electric Railway in the early 1900s. Trains transported fruits, animals, and logs; today, the train line is owned by Portland & Western Railroad and still transports freight a few times a week. The farming heritage still continues. You see it in the North Plains Elephant Garlic Festival in August, a free community event featuring a parade where spectators enjoy free candy and garlic cloves.

There's a chance you may smell that garlic playing a round at the world-class Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. This modest town's golf club has enjoyed the limelight hosting a number of prominent tournaments, as well as courted controversy in 2022 for hosting the LIV Golf Invitational Portland that was bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Pumpkin Ridge is home to the public Ghost Creek course and the private Witch Hollow course. Ghost Creek scores high for its beauty, but players note it uses dynamic pricing so fees may be more than what's published online ($70 to $150). Cheaper options include McKay Creek Golf Course & Driving Range and family-owned Killarney West, two nine-hole courses located in Hillsboro about a 6-mile drive south of North Plains.