Two Of The Grand Canyon's Most Loved Attractions Finally Reopened After The North Rim Fire

Camping inside a natural world wonder is pretty special — with humbling scenery, a variety of hiking experiences, and stunning sunrises and sunsets that will leave you speechless. If you've been on the edge of your seat waiting for Bright Angel Campground to reopen, you'll be pleased to know that it's back in business. Located about half a mile north of the Colorado River beside Bright Angel Creek, this rustic campground is reached by trekking down into the canyon via one of three trails. The Bright Angel Trail is the most popular hiking trail in the park, so it's a strong choice. On the route, you'll pass through striking archways, see spectacular panoramas of the canyon, and at the bottom, rest your legs at the much-loved campground.

Pitches at this campground go quickly, so if you want to stay in this sought-after spot, you'll need to get your backcountry permit as early as possible. Late April and early May are thought to be the best times to visit the Grand Canyon if you prefer moderate weather and fewer crowds, but always check conditions ahead of time, as weather can be unpredictable, and sections of certain trails are still subject to closure for necessary repairs. Failing to plan is planning to fail, as they say, so keep an eye on the trusty NPS website.

Importantly, Grand Canyon National Park has Stage 2 fire restrictions in effect at the time of writing, meaning no outdoor smoking (except inside an enclosed vehicle on a cleared surface), no fireworks, no campfires, no warming fires, and no charcoal barbecues. Help park rangers protect this magnificent landscape so everyone can enjoy and explore it respectfully.