Two Of The Grand Canyon's Most Loved Attractions Finally Reopened After The North Rim Fire
After almost three months of firefighting, crews have managed to contain the Dragon Bravo Fire, which burned an estimated 145,000 acres of forest in Grand Canyon National Park, along with over 100 buildings. The blaze — ignited by a lightning strike on July 4, 2025 — grew to become the 7th largest wildfire in Arizona's history, fueled by strong gusts of wind and dry conditions. The fire had disrupted Grand Canyon travel plans for several months, but two of the most iconic backcountry tourist stops are reopening – Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground – restoring access to important parts of the inner canyon. Explorers, rejoice!
Dragon Bravo Fire is now fully contained. Although smoke may still be visible, incident managers believe the fire is no longer at risk of spreading, and significant progress has been made on repairs to make key areas safe for the public. The trails that are now officially open include the South Kaibab Trail (from its trailhead to Phantom Ranch), the Tonto Trail (from Tipoff to Havasupai Gardens), the Bright Angel Trail (from its trailhead to River Resthouse), and the North Kaibab Trail (from Phantom Ranch to Clear Creek Trail Junction).
Pitch your tent in Bright Angel Campground
Camping inside a natural world wonder is pretty special — with humbling scenery, a variety of hiking experiences, and stunning sunrises and sunsets that will leave you speechless. If you've been on the edge of your seat waiting for Bright Angel Campground to reopen, you'll be pleased to know that it's back in business. Located about half a mile north of the Colorado River beside Bright Angel Creek, this rustic campground is reached by trekking down into the canyon via one of three trails. The Bright Angel Trail is the most popular hiking trail in the park, so it's a strong choice. On the route, you'll pass through striking archways, see spectacular panoramas of the canyon, and at the bottom, rest your legs at the much-loved campground.
Pitches at this campground go quickly, so if you want to stay in this sought-after spot, you'll need to get your backcountry permit as early as possible. Late April and early May are thought to be the best times to visit the Grand Canyon if you prefer moderate weather and fewer crowds, but always check conditions ahead of time, as weather can be unpredictable, and sections of certain trails are still subject to closure for necessary repairs. Failing to plan is planning to fail, as they say, so keep an eye on the trusty NPS website.
Importantly, Grand Canyon National Park has Stage 2 fire restrictions in effect at the time of writing, meaning no outdoor smoking (except inside an enclosed vehicle on a cleared surface), no fireworks, no campfires, no warming fires, and no charcoal barbecues. Help park rangers protect this magnificent landscape so everyone can enjoy and explore it respectfully.
Phantom Ranch is open to hikers
If you plan to head to Phantom Ranch, which also reopened on November 1, be mindful that the loss of vegetation can bring a higher risk of flash flooding. National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist Megan Taylor told the Arizona Daily Sun that flash floods may become more frequent now, saying, "It takes less rainfall to flood after a wildfire ... We always want to remind folks to be aware, and if you hear thunder in the area, don't venture into flood-prone areas."
With forward-planning, you can still safely reach the historic Phantom Ranch that sits on the north side of the Colorado River, just half a mile upriver from Bright Angel Campground. It is the only lodging below the canyon rim, and is rated "very good" with 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor. Phantom Ranch is so popular that it even uses a lottery system for reservations. Although most of the ranch is open, including the canteen and cabins, the dormitories remain closed for the time being, and group reservations are limited to 10 people for now.
Additionally, mule rides are on pause until February 28, 2026, while the trail is made safe for riders. Plan accordingly by checking the Phantom Ranch website for updates, but rest assured, some of the best hiking areas of the Grand Canyon are slowly returning to their former footfall, just in time for beautiful autumnal and early winter backpacking trips.