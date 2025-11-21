Between Phoenix And Sedona, A Rest Stop Is Famous For Unreal Views And Sparkling Bathrooms

Highway travel isn't exactly romanticized, and rest stops, for the most part, are just convenient places to, well, rest. You can stop by to grab a coffee, use the restroom that you hope isn't nasty, then move on and get back on the road. But there's this stop along Interstate 17 between Phoenix and Sedona (also known as the world's most mindful escape) — past the stagecoach routes and desert trails of Black Canyon City — that has, peculiarly, accumulated fans. Enter: Sunset Point Rest Area. More than a million people pass through annually, and a surprising number of them leave with opinions stronger than what one would normally associate with a simple rest stop.

Is there anything simple about Arizona's Sunset Point, though? The rest stop perches at an elevation that sneaks up on drivers ascending from the valley, opening up like a curtain call onto views sweeping across grassland and mountain ranges that are downright cinematic. It's even better when you're there around sunrise or sunset, so you can watch the desert sky change into mesmerizing colors. For a stop that's supposed to be temporary, it manages to make everyone slow down just a little longer than planned.

The scenery alone is more than enough reason to warrant a stop, but there's another point that nearly every Tripadvisor reviewer mentions: Sparkling clean restrooms. For anyone who's ever taken a long drive, it's a pretty much universal pain to feel your bladder nagging at you at the most inopportune moments, and having to begrudgingly pull over to a stinky public toilet just to meet its demands. That is not the case here. In fact, a 2025 national survey on highway hygiene by American River Wellness named Sunset Point the best public restroom in Arizona.