12 Best Attractions In Arizona, According To Visitors

The Grand Canyon is one of the most iconic attractions not only in Arizona, but in the entire country. This massive geographical wonder is a mile-deep canyon that has been eroded over millions of years by the Colorado River. Today, the park spans over 1 million acres and welcomes nearly 5 million visitors per year.

Travelers have plenty of options when they visit the Grand Canyon — from where to enter the park to how to get around. You can take a helicopter ride, horseback tour, Hummer excursion, guided bus ride, hiking trip, and more. You can even hike down to the bottom of the canyon and raft in the river. The South Rim is the most popular part to visit, and it can get quite crowded in the summer. However, it's extremely accessible and can be done in a day, contributing to its popularity. There are several viewpoints, visitor centers, and hotels in the area. There is also the North Rim, which is over a four-hour drive from the South Rim, and the West Rim, which has attractions such as a large bridge with a glass bottom. There is also the East Rim, but it is much smaller than the rest.

Entrance to the Grand Canyon National Park is $20 – $35, depending on how you enter, but there are special discounts for seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, and other groups. A popular route around the South Rim is connected by shuttle buses, stopping at highlights such as Yaki Point, the Visitor's Center, Mather Point, the Yavapai Geology Museum, and more.