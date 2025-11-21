Rick Steves' Expert Tips To Find The Most Affordable Hotel Bookings Online

When it comes to traveling within a budget, travel expert Rick Steves has a wealth (so to speak) of experience and advice. Steves has shared insight into how even fine dining can fit into budget-friendly travels, but perhaps his most crucial expertise shines through when it comes to one of the biggest expenses of a vacation: accommodation. One method for a budget-friendly European getaway that Steves advises is house-swapping — for many, though, that might not be an option, which makes finding an affordable hotel paramount. As Steves wrote on his website, Rick Steves' Europe, "If a guidebook's write-up of a particular hotel appeals to you, visit the hotel website to glean additional information, check prices, and view photos of the rooms." He said that some hotels only offer discounts if you book online.

When it comes to pricing, much of it comes down to timing. Like many hotels in the U.S., midweek and Sunday pricing are usually cheaper than Friday and Saturday nights. Prices also fluctuate frequently, even from day to day. It's good to start looking at hotel prices online far ahead of your planned trip to track how they trend, but as a rule of thumb, Steves says: "​​Book at least three weeks in advance."

On the one hand, even though last-minute deals might be tempting, this spares you the risk of a hotel selling out before you can book. On the other hand, if you book earlier than three weeks before the trip, the rooms could be more expensive since hotels often adjust prices to try to fill availability in the window closer to the date. A 2022 study of domestic and international hotel pricing by NerdWallet found that in 66% of cases, it was cheaper to book a hotel room 15 days in advance than four months in advance, with an average of 13% saved on the cost of the room.