Situated Between Columbus And Fort Wayne Is Ohio's Charming Island With Lakefront Fun

There is a quaint little island in Ohio, beloved among tourists, where you can head to for a relaxing lakeside getaway. Orchard Island is nestled in Logan County, on the southern part of Indian Lake. Visitors can stroll through the harbor and visit the many shops and restaurants lining its charming streets. Access to the island is limited, though you can reach it by cutting through the charming lakeside village of Russells Point, providing a lovely gateway to waterfront fun.

While there are some scenic cities between Columbus and Fort Wayne, such as Marysville, a destination with peaceful parks and artisans, Orchard Island stands out from the rest. A popular tourist hotspot in the 1920s, with bustling hotels and restaurants, it was once considered "The Playground of the Middle West." The landscape of the island has since changed. Buildings have been renovated, torn down, or moved. But the island still retains its lively waterfront spirit, and it remains a popular destination for sailing, fishing, and kayaking. Although the island suffered from a tornado in 2024, rebuilding efforts have been successful.

Orchard Island became an important hub for the Chautauqua movement in the early 1900s, which consisted of educational performances and entertainment shows created by the Methodist church. This provided a way for the community to interact and learn about the various cultures and customs of these early settlers. The Chautauquas had a family-friendly atmosphere — with plenty of exciting activities, such as music, plays, animals, and acrobatics— often focusing on politics or spirituality. These events were landmarks in the development of this sleepy island getaway and a significant time in its history.