The Four 'Secret' Holiday Travel Days When Air Travel Is Calmer And Cheaper

Imagine what you'll be doing on the morning of December 25. Perhaps it's opening gifts by the tree, maybe it's enjoying a holiday brunch with family, but it's probably not fastening your seatbelt and preparing for takeoff. According to travel experts and years of data from the TSA, however, Christmas Day is one of the best days of the year to fly. In fact, it's one of four holidays throughout the year when air travel is calmer and cheaper.

Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day are the big four, said Scott Keyes of travel site Going.com in an interview with NPR. "You just see far fewer people traveling then," he explained. "And with fewer people, you can see lower fares and fewer disruptions." The contrast between flying on the holiday itself, instead of the days around it, is significant. Thanks to steep airfares, overbooked planes, and long lines at security, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is considered one of the worst days to travel, and AAA projects that even more people — an estimated 1.6 million more — will travel at least 50 miles away from home (by either car or plane) for Thanksgiving in 2025.

A recent report from NerdWallet issued a similar warning about Christmas this year. The Friday before the holiday is "consistently the worst day to fly," per the article. A staggering 2.8 million people passed through TSA checkpoints at U.S. airports on that day last year. And as with Thanksgiving, greater numbers of people are expected to travel at the end of the calendar year.