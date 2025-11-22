North Carolina's Once-Abandoned Nascar Track Is Now A Thriving Walkable Green Space And Landmark

Strolling down the quiet paths in rural North Carolina, you may find it hard to imagine early stock cars roaring by at 80 miles per hour. As you pass the row of weathered concrete bleachers, you may wonder how as many as 20,000 spectators once filled this space, cheering for their favorite drivers. This was a place of noise and fumes, fast-food concessions, and scampering pit crews. Where trees and songbirds now reign, the most daring racers in the world once revved their engines, then careened around 200 laps on these very grounds. Back in the 1940s, the peaceful woodlands of Occoneechee Speedway became one of NASCAR's first major stomping grounds.

Today, the most visible signs of that heritage are the occasional rusted, gutted automobiles laid to rest along the margins of the hiking trails. These old vehicles are quiet now, but they recall a time, just after World War II, when NASCAR drivers competed in beefed-up street vehicles. You'll also see an old ticket booth, defunct telephone poles, and other artifacts from the speedway's heyday — each one a dream for antique car enthusiasts and artistically minded photographers.

Some visitors may find this area ghostly and surreal, while others will take comfort in nature's rebound. The trail is about as easy as it gets, with level ground and a total length of 1.3 miles; a casual walker should complete the there-and-back route in less than an hour. If you're already headed to Durham, a North Carolina college city that's a true cultural melting pot (and the line-dancing capital of America), Occoneechee makes for a unique historical side trip.