Utah's Ski Capital Has Christmas Markets Brimming With Artisanal Gifts And Tasty Eats

The seventh annual iteration of the Craft Lake City Holiday Market will pop up on December 5 and 6 at Union Station, a historic former train depot that's now home to the Utah State Railroad Museum (and market shoppers can check out the museum's exhibits for free). Featured on the event's line-up are more than 150 locally based artisans, vintage sellers, food and drink vendors, and performers. Tickets cost $7 in advance or $10 at the door, and kids under 12 enter for free. The market is open on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to shopping for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, visitors can catch live music sets, donate to a gift drive for local children and families, and stop by the Indie Game Arcade (Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) to meet video game developers. Santa will be in the house for complimentary photo ops (bring your own camera), and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a special event, Kid Row, brings in youthful artists and makers invited to sell their handmade wares.

Tasty snacks and delicious drinks add to the festive atmosphere. Look for freshly baked treats from Chunky Cookies and Italian gelato by Artigiano. Try a cup of European-style drinking chocolate, sip a craft cocktail by Ogden's Own Distillery, or any other drink you might desire. There's plenty to enjoy and experience at the Craft Lake City Holiday Market.