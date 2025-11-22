Utah's Ski Capital Has Christmas Markets Brimming With Artisanal Gifts And Tasty Eats
This December, winter sports enthusiasts will descend on Utah's world-class ski areas. Some will head to Park City, a pretty mountain town framed by dazzling scenery that resembles the Alps. Others will hit the slopes at Deer Valley, which is more than doubling its size this season. But travelers interested in getting into the holiday spirit should consider a trip to another Utah ski capital, Ogden, a destination that's also well-known for its lively Christmas markets.
About 40 miles north of Salt Lake City, Ogden is the gateway to a trio of ski resorts: Nordic Valley, Snowbasin, and Powder Mountain, America's largest ski resort with 8,000 skiable acres and 360 inches of annual snowfall. The town itself is also worth a visit, and that's where you'll find the Craft Lake City Holiday Market. Recently chosen by a Newsweek's Reader's Choice poll as one of the best Christmas markets in the country, the festive event highlights the work of local artists and makers, with seasonal cocktails and edible treats offered by Ogden-based eateries, breweries, and distilleries.
Shop for holiday gifts at the Craft Lake City Holiday Market
The seventh annual iteration of the Craft Lake City Holiday Market will pop up on December 5 and 6 at Union Station, a historic former train depot that's now home to the Utah State Railroad Museum (and market shoppers can check out the museum's exhibits for free). Featured on the event's line-up are more than 150 locally based artisans, vintage sellers, food and drink vendors, and performers. Tickets cost $7 in advance or $10 at the door, and kids under 12 enter for free. The market is open on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to shopping for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, visitors can catch live music sets, donate to a gift drive for local children and families, and stop by the Indie Game Arcade (Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) to meet video game developers. Santa will be in the house for complimentary photo ops (bring your own camera), and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a special event, Kid Row, brings in youthful artists and makers invited to sell their handmade wares.
Tasty snacks and delicious drinks add to the festive atmosphere. Look for freshly baked treats from Chunky Cookies and Italian gelato by Artigiano. Try a cup of European-style drinking chocolate, sip a craft cocktail by Ogden's Own Distillery, or any other drink you might desire. There's plenty to enjoy and experience at the Craft Lake City Holiday Market.
Plan a trip to Ogden's holiday markets
The following weekend (December 12 and 13), a second holiday market comes to town. The Main Street Mercantile's fourth Annual Handmade Christmas Market, held at the Golden Spike Event Center from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, offers another chance to shop unique and handmade gifts from a curated selection of local artists and makers.
Whether you're in town to shop, ski, or snowboard, there's a good choice of lodgings and dining options. Courtyard by Marriott Ogden (rooms from $115 per night) and Home2 Suites by Hilton Ogden (rooms from $157 per night) are both convenient options within blocks of Union Station. Nearby, go for a cortado at Daily Rise Coffee Ogden or tacos al pastor at Taqueria El Paraiso.
Salt Lake City and its international airport are about 40 minutes away by car. Utah Transit Authority's Frontrunner commuter rail system also offers service from downtown Ogden to Salt Lake City; the trip takes just under an hour.