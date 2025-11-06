This Epic Utah Ski Resort Is More Than Doubling In Size This Season

While you might think of Colorado as America's go-to ski state, the Utah Office of Tourism says it is, in fact, the Beehive State that has "The Greatest Snow on Earth." The claim has merit thanks to Utah's consistent snowfall that's often light and fluffy, making it super fun to ski on. One popular go-to destination for some of the best Utah skiing is Park City, one of America's prettiest mountain towns. It's home to three impressive ski resorts: Park City Mountain, Deer Valley, and Woodward Park City. Deer Valley is set to more than double its size this season, bringing the total amount of skiable acres from 2,026 to more than 4,300.

It's a part of their "Expanded Excellence" project, and for the 2025-2026 season, the mountain will have 80 new runs along with seven new lifts to help you explore the new terrain. This follows the 2024-2025 ski season expansion that brought 20 new trails and three new lifts to the resort. That included the 4.85-mile Green Monster, which is now the longest ski run in Utah.

And beyond 2026, there are plans to expand Deer Valley even further to make it a total of 5,726 skiable acres. While the nearby Park City Mountain Resort is still larger with 7,300 acres, the final expansion will put Deer Valley firmly in the top 10 largest ski resorts in North America, surpassing Vail in Colorado with its 5,317 acres.