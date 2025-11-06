This Epic Utah Ski Resort Is More Than Doubling In Size This Season
While you might think of Colorado as America's go-to ski state, the Utah Office of Tourism says it is, in fact, the Beehive State that has "The Greatest Snow on Earth." The claim has merit thanks to Utah's consistent snowfall that's often light and fluffy, making it super fun to ski on. One popular go-to destination for some of the best Utah skiing is Park City, one of America's prettiest mountain towns. It's home to three impressive ski resorts: Park City Mountain, Deer Valley, and Woodward Park City. Deer Valley is set to more than double its size this season, bringing the total amount of skiable acres from 2,026 to more than 4,300.
It's a part of their "Expanded Excellence" project, and for the 2025-2026 season, the mountain will have 80 new runs along with seven new lifts to help you explore the new terrain. This follows the 2024-2025 ski season expansion that brought 20 new trails and three new lifts to the resort. That included the 4.85-mile Green Monster, which is now the longest ski run in Utah.
And beyond 2026, there are plans to expand Deer Valley even further to make it a total of 5,726 skiable acres. While the nearby Park City Mountain Resort is still larger with 7,300 acres, the final expansion will put Deer Valley firmly in the top 10 largest ski resorts in North America, surpassing Vail in Colorado with its 5,317 acres.
Deer Valley's expansion includes a new mountain village
Along with the new terrain at Deer Valley, there's a new base area. Deer Valley East Village is going to be a walkable mountain village with shops, restaurants, and places to stay, which makes it a great mountain destination for non-skiers. The East Village is anchored by the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, which opened in November 2024. It's got 381 guest rooms and 55 suites, multiple restaurants, and after a day on the slopes, you can relax in one of the multiple hot tubs or with a treatment at the luxury spa. Additional hotels, including a Four Seasons, should be opening in the village in the next few years.
Some things to note if you're coming to check out the Deer Valley expansion. Deer Valley is ski only, so if you're a snowboarder, you'll need to head to another mountain. And Deer Valley is on the Ikon Pass for those looking to maximize a season of skiing. If you're flying in, it's a relatively easy drive to Deer Valley from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), one of the best airports in the U.S. You can get to Deer Valley from SLC in under an hour, though weather and road conditions could slow things down a bit.