The 'World's Most Beautiful City' In 2025 Is A Lively, Stylish Midwest Metropolis On A Lake

British company Time Out recently conducted its annual global survey of city inhabitants to determine the world's 50 best cities. When its experts separated beauty-related questions from the other survey inquiries, it showed that 83% of Chicagoans ranked their hometown as most beautiful. This catapulted the city of Chicago to the title of the World's Most Beautiful City for 2025.

The survey included 18,500 participants in 118 cities, along with members of its team who weighed in and voted. It covered the livability of cities, considering factors such as beauty, happiness, affordability, safety, walkability, food, sense of community, and things to do. The overall best city in 2025 was Cape Town, South Africa. Chicago was ranked 11th, but inched ahead of Cape Town when it came to beauty.

Chicago's allure should not come as a surprise. Incorporated in 1837, the city has never gone out of style. It has always been synonymous with magnificence due to its prime location on Lake Michigan, the Chicago River that flows through it, and its brilliant architecture and astounding skyscrapers. Locals enjoy living in Chicago's vibrant neighborhoods packed with great eats, cool shops, and lakefront vibes, such as Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, Wicker Park, and more. In spite of its size – 234 square miles and 2.7 million inhabitants – Chicago is proof that a large city can remain irresistible to all.