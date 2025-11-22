Tennessee's Quirky Hotel In Pigeon Forge Is A Fun Stay Where Time Stopped In The '70s

Pigeon Forge, named for the Little Pigeon River and an early settlement-era iron forge, is one of Tennessee's best mountain towns for peaceful hiking trails and a dose of country charm. Pigeon Forge's claim to fame also includes Dollywood, the theme park founded in 1961 (as Rebel Railroad) and rebranded in 1986 by country music icon Dolly Parton. Because of its enduring popularity as Tennessee's most visited commercial attraction — plus the undeniably peculiar country-meets-eccentric vibe of the area — Pigeon Forge remains a top tourist destination for locals and far-flung visitors alike. It's also easy to get to by flying into the nearby popular Tennessee airport, Knoxville's McGhee-Tyson Airport, about 35 miles away. According to the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism, more than 10 million people visit Pigeon Forge annually, with over 2 million being overnight guests. There are more than 14,500 accommodations available for these overnight visitors.

One hotel stands out from the rest because of its appearance and atmosphere, which make it feel like a tourist attraction itself: The Wayback. Described by its parent company as Pigeon Forge's first "lifestyle hotel", The Wayback is part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio. The brand is a collection of vibrant, one-of-a-kind hotels that forge connection and community among its guests. One of TIME's World's Greatest Places in 2024, The Wayback was selected for its artsy, nostalgic design reminiscent of an old-school roadside motel but with an elevated sense of style. This property goes beyond a good night's sleep, offering guests plenty of activities and amenities to keep them satisfied beyond the room.