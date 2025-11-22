Tennessee's Quirky Hotel In Pigeon Forge Is A Fun Stay Where Time Stopped In The '70s
Pigeon Forge, named for the Little Pigeon River and an early settlement-era iron forge, is one of Tennessee's best mountain towns for peaceful hiking trails and a dose of country charm. Pigeon Forge's claim to fame also includes Dollywood, the theme park founded in 1961 (as Rebel Railroad) and rebranded in 1986 by country music icon Dolly Parton. Because of its enduring popularity as Tennessee's most visited commercial attraction — plus the undeniably peculiar country-meets-eccentric vibe of the area — Pigeon Forge remains a top tourist destination for locals and far-flung visitors alike. It's also easy to get to by flying into the nearby popular Tennessee airport, Knoxville's McGhee-Tyson Airport, about 35 miles away. According to the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism, more than 10 million people visit Pigeon Forge annually, with over 2 million being overnight guests. There are more than 14,500 accommodations available for these overnight visitors.
One hotel stands out from the rest because of its appearance and atmosphere, which make it feel like a tourist attraction itself: The Wayback. Described by its parent company as Pigeon Forge's first "lifestyle hotel", The Wayback is part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio. The brand is a collection of vibrant, one-of-a-kind hotels that forge connection and community among its guests. One of TIME's World's Greatest Places in 2024, The Wayback was selected for its artsy, nostalgic design reminiscent of an old-school roadside motel but with an elevated sense of style. This property goes beyond a good night's sleep, offering guests plenty of activities and amenities to keep them satisfied beyond the room.
Time travel to fanciful frivolity at The Wayback Hotel
Also selected as one of Fifty Grande's Best Hotels Near National Parks and Wildsam's Greatest Road Hotels in America, the recently renovated (2023) The Wayback Hotel screams 1970s motor lodge kitsch. But don't let the throwback aura fool you: Its 134 rooms are equipped with contemporary amenities like minibars, specially selected coffee and bath amenities, and comfy robes.
"More than a stay. It's a scene," it says of the guest experience there. The hotel's most popular feature is the Paloma Swim Club, which allows overnight and day pass guests. Tailor-made for spending all day soaking up the sun, guests can take a dip in the pool, catnap in a lounge chair, or make advance reservations for private cabanas when it's warm or igloos during colder months. In summer, there are lively adult-only events like Disco Pool parties and Elvis Live performances. Drinks await at the poolside Vintage Airstream Bar, while the Wayback's restaurant, Paloma Scratch Kitchen, serves Mexican and locally inspired breakfast/brunch and dinner. The hotel also welcomes private events.
There's also plenty more to see and do nearby. In addition to Dollywood, Pigeon Forge is home to America's only zorbing park, Outdoor Gravity Park. Across the street is The Island in Pigeon Forge, where you can ride a Ferris wheel. Pay a visit to the quirky Alcatraz East Crime Museum, or shop 'til you drop at Mountain Mile Mall, Old Mill Square, and Walden's Landing. Cap off your day with a tasting and bluegrass music at Old Smoky Distillery, or take in a unique dinner performance like Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud Supper Show, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, or Hartfield & McCoy Dinner Feud. Pigeon Forge is also near one of the best gateway towns to visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park.