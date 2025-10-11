The Best Smoky Mountain Gateway Towns Offer Adventure In And Out Of The Park
For those who love the outdoors, the American Southeast is full of wonderful scenery and natural beauty. That said, one of the best spots is also America's most-visited national park — the Great Smoky Mountains. Straddling the border between Tennessee and North Carolina, this park has some of the best hiking, camping, and mountain views in the entire country. But while this is already a fantastic spot for all kinds of adventure, the magic truly begins in one of the Great Smoky Mountains' main "gateway" cities. Although there are numerous small towns surrounding the park, we'll be touring Maryville and Gatlinburg on the Tennessee side, as well as Waynesville and Bryson City on the North Carolina side.
If you're thinking of visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the city you choose to stay in can make a difference in how you enjoy your vacation. For example, Gatlinburg is perfect if you're looking for more family-friendly activities, while Bryson City is much quieter and more laid back. So, let's take a look at these gateway towns and how they can enhance your Smoky Mountain getaway.
Maryville, Tennessee
Located just south of Knoxville, Maryville is one of Tennessee's most under-the-radar charming cities. If you head into the park from this spot, you'll be close to some notable attractions like the Cades Cove Scenic Loop and the Foothills Parkway, offering some of the best scenery in the area. This section of the park is also full of backcountry campsites and hiking trails, allowing you to explore the Smoky Mountains as a wilderness adventurer. Just make sure to secure the proper permits before settling down for the night.
Alternatively, staying in Maryville itself is a viable option, as it's full of hotels and inns that are ready to welcome weary travelers and explorers. While most of the accomodation is north of town along Highway 115, there are a few lodges close to the downtown area for maximum convenience. After a full day of hiking and scenic overlooks, you're also going to be hungry, and Maryville is full of restaurants and eateries to satisfy any tastebuds. When you're looking for fine dining, Raven Steakhouse and Lounge is one of the best options. Or, you can head up the street and relax with a pint at Bluetick Tavern or Two Doors Down, both of which serve delicious pub food and draught beer.
Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Home to Dollywood and tons of other attractions, nothing really beats Pigeon Forge when it comes to family-friendly fun in Tennessee. If you head down Highway 321, however, you'll run into Gatlinburg, a breathtaking mountain city that's also brimming with affordable family fun. Gatlinburg sits at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains, offering a more rustic, scenic backdrop compared to Maryville and other gateway towns.
The section of the park next to Gatlinburg is full of waterfalls, making it one of the best sites for hiking and impressive scenery. Notable falls close by include the Place of a Thousand Drips, Baskins Creek Falls, and Cataract Falls. And you don't even need to go into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to have a day of mountaintop fun. Gatlinburg is next to Ober Mountain, and there's even a tram to take you to the summit. Ober Mountain itself has a variety of attractions, including a rock climbing wall, bumper cars, ice skating, and the Smoky Mountain Bobsled. Plus, it offers superb views of the park and the surrounding region. Best of all, the mountain is accessible and fun all year round, and it becomes the perfect snowy escape when winter rolls around.
Waynesville, North Carolina
When you reach the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains, you'll discover Waynesville, an enchanting little town full of eclectic shops. This city is surrounded by mountains and peaks, which is why there are so many fabulous lookout spots nearby. If you're trying to hike to the best scenery in the country, it might make sense to stay in Waynesville and drive to the various overlooks. Some notable options include the Heintooga Overlook, the Plott Balsam Overlook, the Big Witch Overlook, and the Cataloochee Valley Overlook. Not all of these are inside the park, and there are plenty more options available.
Staying in Waynesville is also a treat if you're into bed and breakfasts. There's nothing quite like booking a room in a quaint lodge or cottage and then heading out early to explore mountain trails and scenic overlooks. Some of the best B&Bs in town include Love Lane Bed and Breakfast, Wildrest Hotel, the Andon-Reid Inn, and the Historic Herren House.
The dining in Waynesville is just as rustic and eclectic as the accommodations, so make sure to have at least a few meals while you're in town. In the downtown area alone, there's Bogart's Restaurant and Tavern, the Scotsman Pub, the Chef's Table, Waynesville Main Street Diner, and the Sweet Onion. There's even a gourmet fudge shop nearby — so leave room for dessert.
Bryson City, North Carolina
Heading west on Highway 19, the final gateway town on our Smoky Mountains tour is an immaculate city with the charm of Gatlinburg, minus the crowds. Bryson City is a unique spot because it's surrounded by the Smoky Mountains to the north, the Tuckasegee River and Fontana Lake to the West, and the Nantahala National Forest to the south. So, if you're looking for the ultimate outdoor vacation, Bryson City might be the best option of the four, as you can go hiking, swimming, boating, and camping nearby.
This is the smallest gateway city on this list, but, as the Tuckasegee River cuts right through it, it's also one of the most unique. This town also has its own attractions, including the Appalachian Rivers Aquarium and the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. If you've never taken a train ride through the mountains, it's a one-of-a-kind experience, especially if you take the Polar Express trip for the holidays.
If you go into the Smoky Mountains National Park from here, you can stay at many more backcountry campsites, making this an ideal location for those who want to sleep under the stars. Also, heading west up the river into Fontana Lake offers unique scenery and adventures you can't find anywhere else in the park. Most of this section is pretty wild, so plan accordingly, as there isn't much infrastructure nearby in case something goes wrong.
How to make the most of your trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Depending on where you're visiting from, the closest "big" airport is likely to be McGhee Tyson Airport near Knoxville, Tennessee. However, there are small, regional airports on both sides of the park, so you might be able to fly into Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport or Asheville Regional Airport.
As you might imagine, the time of year can affect your travel plans, as the Smoky Mountains and its surrounding gateway cities can often get cold and snowy during the winter. For some, snow means more winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating, but for others, the icy conditions can make travel more stressful. Overall, spring and fall are ideal due to the more moderate temperatures; however, fall is the best time to take advantage of the changing leaves, as the entire region becomes a vibrant tapestry of red, orange, and yellow.
If you have the time and the adventurous spirit, you can spend a day or two in each city to experience the best each one has to offer. Overall, the route from Maryville to Bryson City takes about three and a half hours, so it's easy to incorporate them all into a single vacation.