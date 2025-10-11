The Best Smoky Mountain Gateway Towns Offer Adventure In And Out Of The Park

For those who love the outdoors, the American Southeast is full of wonderful scenery and natural beauty. That said, one of the best spots is also America's most-visited national park — the Great Smoky Mountains. Straddling the border between Tennessee and North Carolina, this park has some of the best hiking, camping, and mountain views in the entire country. But while this is already a fantastic spot for all kinds of adventure, the magic truly begins in one of the Great Smoky Mountains' main "gateway" cities. Although there are numerous small towns surrounding the park, we'll be touring Maryville and Gatlinburg on the Tennessee side, as well as Waynesville and Bryson City on the North Carolina side.

If you're thinking of visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the city you choose to stay in can make a difference in how you enjoy your vacation. For example, Gatlinburg is perfect if you're looking for more family-friendly activities, while Bryson City is much quieter and more laid back. So, let's take a look at these gateway towns and how they can enhance your Smoky Mountain getaway.