America's Only Zorbing Park Is A Thrilling, Gravity-Defying Adventure For All Ages In Tennessee

Pigeon Forge is filled with family-friendly excursions like Dollywood Theme Park, but Outdoor Gravity Park isn't your typical theme-park adventure. Unlike typical zorbing where you tumble in circles in a dry, airtight ball, the balls at Outdoor Gravity Park are filled with 10 gallons of water that splash around as you descend, making the ride down akin to careening down a waterslide. There are also three different tracks you can choose from at the park, each presenting a unique thrill. The RED course is a fast track accommodating up to three people that zigzags as the hydrozorb descends a speedy drop. Adding people increases the excitement as the more riders there are, the faster the ball goes, and the more jostling there is.

The PURPLE track is a straight shot that can reach up to a gripping 25 miles per hour and can also be joined by up to three people. What's more, the OGP Challenge dares you to run the whole way down inside the ball, and if you can make it to the end of the track without falling, you'll win a T-shirt and a free roll. For additional accolades, try to break the world record that's currently being held by Irish national James Duggan, at 100 meters in 23.21 seconds.

The ORANGE track is a single-rider, 1,000-foot track where riders can go up to 18 miles per hour. For $10 in May and September, the track is used for a diverting race/chase where you and your friends are given a head start before a runner in the 11-foot ball is sent after you. Think Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" running for his life, as a giant boulder crashes down behind him.