Arkansas' 'Paradise Of The Ozarks' Is A Lakeside City With Camping And Ethereal Views

There is a lakeside oasis in northern Arkansas where you can visit caverns, go camping, and enjoy hours of uninterrupted sunbathing from its quiet shores. Lakeview is a calm town in Baxter County, near the northern border of the state. The town is situated on Bull Shoals Lake, brimming with watersports and lakefront recreation. Surrounded by stunning mountain views and untamed wilderness, it's easy to see why it is considered "Paradise of the Ozarks."

Lakeview's proximity to the crystal clear Bull Shoals Lake makes it a scuba diver's paradise. Its waters, abundant with trout, attract fishing aficionados from all over the world. It's the type of place where you can unwind from everyday cares, go camping, and enjoy the beauty of nature that surrounds you. There's a marina where visitors can rent a boat, dock their own, and stock up on fishing supplies before casting off. Much like the town of Diamond City, a waterfront haven for boating and fishing, Lakeview is ideal for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts.

This area has been a beloved escape for vacationers since the construction of the Bull Shoals Dam in 1951. Although popular among tourists due to the world of aquatic adventures that await them here, the town itself doesn't have many permanent residents. It recorded an estimated population of just 949 individuals in 2023.