Arkansas' 'Paradise Of The Ozarks' Is A Lakeside City With Camping And Ethereal Views
There is a lakeside oasis in northern Arkansas where you can visit caverns, go camping, and enjoy hours of uninterrupted sunbathing from its quiet shores. Lakeview is a calm town in Baxter County, near the northern border of the state. The town is situated on Bull Shoals Lake, brimming with watersports and lakefront recreation. Surrounded by stunning mountain views and untamed wilderness, it's easy to see why it is considered "Paradise of the Ozarks."
Lakeview's proximity to the crystal clear Bull Shoals Lake makes it a scuba diver's paradise. Its waters, abundant with trout, attract fishing aficionados from all over the world. It's the type of place where you can unwind from everyday cares, go camping, and enjoy the beauty of nature that surrounds you. There's a marina where visitors can rent a boat, dock their own, and stock up on fishing supplies before casting off. Much like the town of Diamond City, a waterfront haven for boating and fishing, Lakeview is ideal for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts.
This area has been a beloved escape for vacationers since the construction of the Bull Shoals Dam in 1951. Although popular among tourists due to the world of aquatic adventures that await them here, the town itself doesn't have many permanent residents. It recorded an estimated population of just 949 individuals in 2023.
Camping and lodging around Lakeview
Overnight visitors can go camping at Bull Shoals-White River State Park, which features over 100 campsites, including facilities for recreational vehicles and tent camping. There are even three RVs to rent and stay in, just in case you don't have one and are curious about what RV life is like. The park also offers a marina, a convenience store, and equipment rentals. Visitors can rent boats, kayaks, and canoes here as well, to enjoy a peaceful day on the water.
Camping areas around Lakeview are typically quieter and more spacious than those you would find at Bull Shoals State Park. Lakeview Campground features pavilions, fire pits, and RV hookups to provide guests with an authentic camping experience. The campground has plenty of paved roads for biking, hiking, or walking your dog, along with wooded paths for birdwatching and nature-viewing. There's an amphitheater on site, with rustic wooden benches tucked amidst the wilderness. Visitors can take a refreshing dip in the swimming area when it's hot, and enjoy the various amenities around the campground year-round.
In case sleeping under the night sky isn't your thing, you don't have to travel all the way to Heber Springs to rest in a cozy cabin. There are also cabins and vacation homes for rent in and around Lakeview, which make for a rustic getaway into the Arkansas wilderness.
Discover unique sites and gorgeous vistas
There's no mistaking how this Ozark paradise got its beloved nickname. Not only does Lakeview have a front-row seat to the sparkling Bull Shoals Lake, but its bountiful forest vistas and quaint wooded nooks will enchant those who visit. Since Lakeview is just minutes away from Bull Shoals-White River State Park, an amazing preserve with impeccable fishing and otherworldly caverns, visitors will no doubt encounter spectacular views while they're here.
For an inside look at this beautiful oasis, head over to Bull Shoals Caverns. You'll be able to explore ancient limestone caves and encounter a variety of cavern creatures, such as bats and salamanders. These magnificent caves date back thousands of years, and it's believed they may have been inhabited by the indigenous people of the region. Outside the caves, Mountain Village 1890 serves as a recreation of early Ozark life. Visitors can see old farm equipment, general stores, and other artifacts from this historical settlement to get a better glimpse of everyday life here in the late 1800s.
It seems like most places in Lakeview are extremely photogenic. You'll get just as amazing panoramic views from the shore as you would on a boat. The view from the lake is especially stunning as you float around, soaking in the wonder of the surrounding forests. Whether you're visiting for the amazing fall foliage or the summer fun, you'll have a delightful time in this picturesque town.